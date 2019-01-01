IDG Iray Essentials for Genesis 8 Vol 2

Let your characters live in the same world!

IDG Iray Essentials Genesis 8 Vol 2 is a set of material presets for 24 Genesis 8 characters, meticulously adjusted to let multiple figures look like they belong together under the same lighting conditions.

IDG Iray Essentials Genesis 8 uses the original textures for the base figures including all make up and eye settings. Separate material presets were also created for each character’s lipstick options to allow more make up combinations. IDG Iray Essentials Genesis 8 also includes presets that will allow you quickly and easily customize any of these or any other character to fit within your vision, as well as a set of mapless material presets that will let you customize just about any character you own.

All promos for this set have been rendered using only the default Daz Studio HDRI Environment or the built in Sun-Sky Environment with no post work — absolutely no special lighting is required to get the results as shown!