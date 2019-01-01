IDG Iray Essentials for Genesis 8 Vol 2

-
SKU:66675
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Let your characters live in the same world!
IDG Iray Essentials Genesis 8 Vol 2 is a set of material presets for 24 Genesis 8 characters, meticulously adjusted to let multiple figures look like they belong together under the same lighting conditions.
IDG Iray Essentials Genesis 8 uses the original textures for the base figures including all make up and eye settings. Separate material presets were also created for each character’s lipstick options to allow more make up combinations. IDG Iray Essentials Genesis 8 also includes presets that will allow you quickly and easily customize any of these or any other character to fit within your vision, as well as a set of mapless material presets that will let you customize just about any character you own.
All promos for this set have been rendered using only the default Daz Studio HDRI Environment or the built in Sun-Sky Environment with no post work — absolutely no special lighting is required to get the results as shown!
What's Included and Features
- 24 Mapless Skin Shader Presets
- 16 Genesis 8 Female Character Files:
- Babina 8
- Bridget 8
- Darcy 8
- Ellithia 8
- Gabriela 8
- Jenni 8
- Kala 8
- Kanade 8
- Leisa 8
- Mrs Chow 8
- Robyn 8
- Rynne 8
- Tasha 8
- Teen Jane 8
- Teen Raven 8
- Tika 8
- 8 Genesis 8 Male Character Files:
- Diego 8
- Elios 8
- Landon 8
- Mr Woo 8
- Sanjay 8
- Silas 8
- Tristan 8
- Yuzuru 8
- 559 Material Presets, including:
- Full Material Presets
- Eye Color Presets
- Make Up Options
- Lipstick Options
- Anatomical Material Presets
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- The Pool House
- The Streets of Tuscany
- Fern Lake
- Winter Castle
- Downtown Loft : Living Area
- The Streets of Morocco
- The Streets Of Venice
- The Private Garden
- dForce Summer Dream for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Wardrobe & Shaders 1 for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Wardrobe & Shaders 2 for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Rock On Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Shirred Dress Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Protector Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce City Seduction Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Classic Long Curly Hair with dForce for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Side Layered Messy Hair with dForce for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Helena Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Bristol Hair for Genesis 8
- dForce Lea Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Females(s)
- dForce Faye Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- dForce Strappy High Low Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)