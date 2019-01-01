Ichtapau HD for Genesis 8 Male

-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:67197Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$19.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:67197Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Ichtapau HD is your new favorite all-in-one alien commander, combatant, friend, foe, and or general.
This new character for Genesis 8 Male is carefully sculpted in ZBrush to give you a high quality character to add to your library. The textures are a blend of hand painted and high quality skin resources.
Included are two full L.I.E overlays presets, which can be used on any of your Genesis 8 Male character using their own mats as a base. The overlays come in two variations for use with, or without, anatomical elements.
Ichtapau HD is perfect for your Sci-Fi, space, galactic, exploration and spaceship renders!
What's Included and Features
- td3d Ichtapau HD (.DUF)
- Shaping Presets:
- Ichtapau HD - Full Shape Apply
- Ichtapau HD - Full Shape Remove
- Ichtapau HD - Full Navel Apply
- Ichtapau HD - Full Navel Remove
- Ichtapau HD - Full Nipples Apply
- Ichtapau HD - Full Nipples Remove
- Materials Presets:
- Ichtapau HD - !Default Mats (Gens)
- Ichtapau HD - !Default Mats (Safe)
- Ichtapau HD - !Genital Mats
- Ichtapau HD - !Mats Ambassador (Gens)
- Ichtapau HD - !Mats Ambassador (Safe)
- Ichtapau HD - !Mats Benevolent (Gens)
- Ichtapau HD - !Mats Benevolent (Safe)
- Ichtapau HD - !Mats Pale (Gens)
- Ichtapau HD - !Mats Pale (Safe)
- Ichtapau HD - Eyes !Default
- L.I.E Presets:
- Ichtapau HD - Apply Full Overlays 01 (Gens)
- Ichtapau HD - Apply Full Overlays 01 (Safe)
- Ichtapau HD - Apply Full Overlays 02 (Gens)
- Ichtapau HD - Apply Full Overlays 02 (Safe)
- Ichtapau HD - Apply Overlays 01 Genitals
- Ichtapau HD - Apply Overlays 02 Genitals
- Textures Include:
- 60 Colour, Bump, Specular, SSS, Trans and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096) .jpg
- 15 Overlays (4096 x 4096) .png
- This product uses the Genesis 8 Base Male UV Maps
- Daz Studio Iray ONLY! Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer