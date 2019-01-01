Ichtapau HD for Genesis 8 Male

Ichtapau HD is your new favorite all-in-one alien commander, combatant, friend, foe, and or general.

This new character for Genesis 8 Male is carefully sculpted in ZBrush to give you a high quality character to add to your library. The textures are a blend of hand painted and high quality skin resources.

Included are two full L.I.E overlays presets, which can be used on any of your Genesis 8 Male character using their own mats as a base. The overlays come in two variations for use with, or without, anatomical elements.

Ichtapau HD is perfect for your Sci-Fi, space, galactic, exploration and spaceship renders!