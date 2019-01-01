Loading...
Ichtapau HD for Genesis 8 Male

  • $19.95
      NEW
    • $19.95
    SKU:67197
    Artist:
    Td3d
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Ichtapau HD is your new favorite all-in-one alien commander, combatant, friend, foe, and or general.

    This new character for Genesis 8 Male is carefully sculpted in ZBrush to give you a high quality character to add to your library. The textures are a blend of hand painted and high quality skin resources.

    Included are two full L.I.E overlays presets, which can be used on any of your Genesis 8 Male character using their own mats as a base. The overlays come in two variations for use with, or without, anatomical elements.

    Ichtapau HD is perfect for your Sci-Fi, space, galactic, exploration and spaceship renders!

    What's Included and Features

    • td3d Ichtapau HD (.DUF)
    • Shaping Presets:
      • Ichtapau HD - Full Shape Apply
      • Ichtapau HD - Full Shape Remove
      • Ichtapau HD - Full Navel Apply
      • Ichtapau HD - Full Navel Remove
      • Ichtapau HD - Full Nipples Apply
      • Ichtapau HD - Full Nipples Remove
    • Materials Presets:
      • Ichtapau HD - !Default Mats (Gens)
      • Ichtapau HD - !Default Mats (Safe)
      • Ichtapau HD - !Genital Mats
      • Ichtapau HD - !Mats Ambassador (Gens)
      • Ichtapau HD - !Mats Ambassador (Safe)
      • Ichtapau HD - !Mats Benevolent (Gens)
      • Ichtapau HD - !Mats Benevolent (Safe)
      • Ichtapau HD - !Mats Pale (Gens)
      • Ichtapau HD - !Mats Pale (Safe)
      • Ichtapau HD - Eyes !Default
    • L.I.E Presets:
      • Ichtapau HD - Apply Full Overlays 01 (Gens)
      • Ichtapau HD - Apply Full Overlays 01 (Safe)
      • Ichtapau HD - Apply Full Overlays 02 (Gens)
      • Ichtapau HD - Apply Full Overlays 02 (Safe)
      • Ichtapau HD - Apply Overlays 01 Genitals
      • Ichtapau HD - Apply Overlays 02 Genitals
    • Textures Include:
      • 60 Colour, Bump, Specular, SSS, Trans and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096) .jpg
      • 15 Overlays (4096 x 4096) .png
    • This product uses the Genesis 8 Base Male UV Maps
    • Daz Studio Iray ONLY! Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

