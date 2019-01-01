Loading...
High School Classroom Interior

High School Classroom Interior

  • $14.95
    • High School Classroom Interior in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:66335
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Imaginary 3D
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
      • High School Classroom Interior in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • High School Classroom Interior in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • High School Classroom Interior in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • High School Classroom Interior in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66335
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Imaginary 3D
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

  • Details

    Capture the drama, embarrassing moments and teen angst with the lovingly crafted High School Classroom Interior.

    This interior scene comes with authentic props, Iray render setting presets, and full scene preload preset optimized both Iray and 3Delight Versions.

    The High School Classroom is so authentic it even has inspirational posters on the wall! Get it for your next educational or school render.

    What's Included and Features

    • High School Classroom: (.DUF)
    • 3Delight and Iray Versions of Each:
      • Classroom Preload Scene
      • Classroom Interior
        • Door Open/Close
      • Teacher Desk
        • Drawers Open/Close
      • Student Desk
      • Student Desk with Books and Pencil Props
      • Bookshelf
      • Teacher Chair
    • Textures Include:
      • 63 Texture, Bump, and Normal Maps (512 X 512 to 4096 X 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.