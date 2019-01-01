This bundle of low res heather and other assorted moorland shrubs was MartinJFrost's first product and remains one of MartinJFrost's best selling products.

Heath and Moorland Plants and Ecosystems for Vue is a set of plants and ecosystems for Vue 7 and up that instantly coves a terrain in plants and textures that evoke the remote and beautiful moorlands found all over the world (and described in numerous books and fantasy novels to boot!).

Depending on your current version of Vue, you may need to tweak ecosystem settings (percentage of plant numbers and scale of the base materials). Nonetheless, Heath and Moorland Plants and Ecosystems remains a simple fast solution to fill a terrain with a realistic ecosystem using plants based on the 'legacy species' that ship with all versions of Vue!

Get Heath and Moorland Plants and Ecosystems for Vue and enjoy an instantly filled and hyper-realistic natural environment.