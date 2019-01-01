Pulling from extensive knowledge and reference of anatomy and reference to build up this fantastical yet believable hybrid anatomy design, HD Physique Shaping for Genesis 8 Male Centaur brings a new level of detail, strength and power to your Centaur renders.

Building up from the Genesis 8 Male Centaur, this set of expertly crafted morphs adds isolated HD sculpted shaping to bring an exhaustive degree of athletic, heroically muscled variation and detail to your fantasy work.

Special Features: