SKU:63739Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Pulling from extensive knowledge and reference of anatomy and reference to build up this fantastical yet believable hybrid anatomy design, HD Physique Shaping for Genesis 8 Male Centaur brings a new level of detail, strength and power to your Centaur renders.
Building up from the Genesis 8 Male Centaur, this set of expertly crafted morphs adds isolated HD sculpted shaping to bring an exhaustive degree of athletic, heroically muscled variation and detail to your fantasy work.
Special Features:
- Isolated “pronounced” morphs based on the major muscle groups and masses of both the human and equine forms
- Dial in degrees of definition and bulk through the various areas
- Effect entire portions of the horse or human sections with single master dials
- Turn on or off the full combined effect across the whole figure with the included library presets
What's Included and Features
- HD Physique Shaping for Genesis 8 Male Centaur:
- Human:
- Human Physique Pronounced
- Abdominal Muscles Pronounced
- Biceps Pronounced
- Deltoids Pronounced
- Diaphram Ridge Pronounced
- Forearms Pronounced
- Latissimus Dorsi Pronounced
- Latissimus Pronounced
- Neck Pronounced
- Obliques Pronounced
- Pectoral Muscles Pronounced
- Serratus Pronounced
- Trapezius Infraspinatus Teres Pronounced
- Triceps Pronounced
- Horse:
- Front Legs Lower Pronounced
- Horse Delta And Chest Pronounced
- Horse Front Legs Upper Pronounced
- Horse Hind Legs Lower Pronounced
- Horse Hind Legs Upper Pronounced
- Horse Physique Pronounced
- Horse Physique Front Pronounced
- Horse Physique Rear Pronounced
- Horse Torso Pronounced
- Horse Trapezius Pronounced
- Presets: (.DUF)
- Complete Physique Pronounced Apply
- Complete Physique Pronounced REM
- Horse Physique Pronounced Apply
- Horse Physique Pronounced REM
- Human Physique Pronounced Apply
- Human Physique Pronounced REM
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: