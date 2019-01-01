-
NEW
SKU:64779Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Need to add a little realism to your renders? Get HD Head Morphs for Genesis 8 Female.
These 5 HD Female Head Shapes add Morph Dials so you can dial in high definition to your Genesis 8 Females.
Differences between head shapes ensure you'll find the right one for your female character.
What's Included and Features
- Daz HD Head Morphs for Genesis 8 Female: (.DSF)
- This Product is Morph Dials Only
- 5 Female Head Shapes
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Daz HD Head Morphs for Genesis 8 Female: (.DSF)