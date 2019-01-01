-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:67007Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$26.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:67007Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
"HD FACE WOUNDS for Genesis 3 & 8 Male(s)" is a collection of 10 open facial wounds created through the careful combination of HD morphs and LIE material presets for flesh texturing and optional blood layering. Included is a mirror option for nine wounds, totaling 19 HD Morphs, 19 Wounds LIE Preset and 38 Blood LIE Presets per generation (19 extra Blood LIE Presets have been included for use on dark skin characters)!
In total, you get 38 HD morphs, 38 wounds LIE Presets, and 76 Blood LIE presets!
These wounds were sculpted taking our L.I.E. FACE SCARS for Genesis 3 & 8 as a reference in order to help your storytelling. Now you can show how your character got the scars that forged him.
Like with our other packs, these can all be combined to help add valuable subtext to your images, allowing you to build characters marked by hardships and pain. But who, ultimately, must wear the badges life has bestowed upon them. Whether they'll wear them with pride, shame or pain is up to you!
Note: Because each wound was hand-sculpted, expect slight variations between the HD morphs for Generation 3 & 8. It’s vital that you apply the correct LIE Preset for the Generation you’re using, as they account for the sculpt variations as well.
What's Included and Features
- FACE WOUNDS HD Morphs for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s): (.DUF)
- FWM S01 (Left & Right)
- FWM S02 (Left & Right)
- FWM S03 (Left & Right)
- FWM S04
- FWM S05 (Left & Right)
- FWM S06 (Left & Right)
- FWM S07 (Left & Right)
- FWM S08 (Left & Right)
- FWM S09 (Left & Right)
- FWM S10 (Left & Right)
- 38 HD Morhs in total!
- Layered Image Wound Textures Presets for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s)
- FW G3M S01 (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S02 (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S03 (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S04
- FW G3M S05 (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S06 (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S07 (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S08 (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S09 (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S10 (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S01 (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S02 (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S03 (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S04
- FW G8M S05 (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S06 (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S07 (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S08 (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S09 (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S10 (Left & Right)
- Layered Image Blood Texture Presets for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s)
- FW G3M S01B (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S02B (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S03B (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S04B
- FW G3M S05B (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S06B (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S07B (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S08B (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S09B (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S10B (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S01B (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S02B (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S03B (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S04B
- FW G8M S05B (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S06B (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S07B (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S08B (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S09B (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S10B (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S01B Dark (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S02B Dark (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S03B Dark (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S04B Dark
- FW G3M S05B Dark (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S06B Dark (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S07B Dark (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S08B Dark (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S09B Dark (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S10B Dark (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S01B Dark (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S02B Dark (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S03B Dark (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S04B Dark
- FW G8M S05B Dark (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S06B Dark (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S07B Dark (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S08B Dark (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S09B Dark (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S10B Dark (Left & Right)
- SCRIPTS for setting SubD:
- !Set SubD 2
- !Set SubD 3
- !Set SubD 4
- Shape Presets:
- Zero All G3 FW Morphs
- FW G3M S01 (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S02 (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S03 (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S04
- FW G3M S05 (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S06 (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S07 (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S08 (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S09 (Left & Right)
- FW G3M S10 (Left & Right)
- Zero All G8 FW Morphs
- FW G8M S01 (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S02 (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S03 (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S04
- FW G8M S05 (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S06 (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S07 (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S08 (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S09 (Left & Right)
- FW G8M S10 (Left & Right)
- Textures Include:
- 100 Texture Maps (4096 x 4096)
- This product uses the Genesis 3 Base Male UV Maps & Genesis 8 Base Male UV
- Daz Studio LIE Presets (.DUF)
- DAZ Studio Morphs (.DSF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- FACE WOUNDS HD Morphs for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s): (.DUF)