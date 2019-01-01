Loading...
HD Body Shapes for Genesis 8 Female

HD Body Shapes for Genesis 8 Female

    SKU:63425
    Artist:
    Daz Originals
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Need to add a little realism to your renders? Get HD Body Shapes for Genesis 8 Female.

    These 5 HD Body Shapes add Morph Dials so you can dial in high definition to your Genesis 8 Females.

    Differences between body shapes (Athletic, Bold, Casual, Curvy & Slim) ensure you'll find the right one for your female character.

    What's Included and Features

    • HD Body Shapes for Genesis 8 Female: (.DSF)
      • This Product is Morph Dials Only
      • Athletic
      • Bold
      • Casual
      • Curvy
      • Slim

    Notes

    • This product contains only new shapes for Genesis 8 Female, there are no user-facing files.
    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

