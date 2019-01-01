SGT S. Thomas Griffon was humbly nicknamed "Griff" on his first day of boot camp. Although Griff HD for Dain 8's history in the military is for your imagination, Griff HD represents the life of a soldier when they return home.



Thanks to organizations like Wounded Warrior Project, veterans are able to get assistance that is needed. Griff was created in honor of those wounded both mentally and physically, and comes with many customizable options including a Prosthetic Leg that shows his sacrifice for his county.

A portion of every sale of Griff HD goes to the Wounded Warrior Project.



To those veterans in our Daz community, thank you for your service.