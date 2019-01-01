-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66339Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$22.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66339Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
SGT S. Thomas Griffon was humbly nicknamed "Griff" on his first day of boot camp. Although Griff HD for Dain 8's history in the military is for your imagination, Griff HD represents the life of a soldier when they return home.
Thanks to organizations like Wounded Warrior Project, veterans are able to get assistance that is needed. Griff was created in honor of those wounded both mentally and physically, and comes with many customizable options including a Prosthetic Leg that shows his sacrifice for his county.
A portion of every sale of Griff HD goes to the Wounded Warrior Project.
To those veterans in our Daz community, thank you for your service.
What's Included and Features
- Griff HD for Dain 8 (.DUF)
- Character Preset
- Custom Fibermesh Brows
- Custom Fibermesh Beard
- Prosthetic Leg
- Head Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Navel Apply/Remove
- Nipple Apply/Remove
- Materials
- Base Skin with Anatomical Elements
- 01 Eyelashes
- 08 Eye Colors
- 05 Prosthetic Leg Colors
- 01 Beard
- 01 Stubble
- 01 Clean Shaven
- 01 Eyebrow Fibermesh (Eyebrows are on map, enhanced with fibermesh)
- Anatomical Elements
- Textures Include:
- 42 Texture, Bump, Specular, Transparency and Normal Maps (2000 x 2000 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Griff HD for Dain 8 (.DUF)