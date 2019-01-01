Loading...
Gradi for CJ 8

  • $18.95
      NEW
    SKU:66571
    Artist:
    Daz Originals hotlilme74
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Meet Gradi, a stunning new mixed-ethnicity Female Character for CJ 8.

    Gradi is strong, self-sufficient, and passionate in her likes and dislikes, loves and hates. She is also intense, hardworking, and sometimes wide-eyed with wonder, but she's always trim, fit and pretty.

    What's Included and Features

    • Gradi for CJ 8 (.DUF)
      • Character Preset
      • Head Apply/Remove
      • Body Apply Remove
      • Full Apply/Remove
    • Materials Iray
      • Gradi Eyelashes Black
      • Gradi Eyelashes Brown
      • 12 Gradi Eye Color Options
      • Gradi !Skin
      • Gradi !Lips Reset
      • 10 Gradi Lip Color Options
      • Gradi !MU Reset
      • 10 Gradi Makeup Options
      • Gradi Nail Color Options
      • Gradi Nails natural
      • Gradi Normal Map OFF
      • Gradi Normal Map ON
      • Gradi SSS Mode Chromatic
      • Gradi SSS Mode Mono
      • Gradi Transclucency Dark
      • Gradi Transclucency Light
      • Gradi Transclucency Medium
      • Gradi Shiny Eye liner Blue
      • Gradi Shiny Eye liner Gold
      • Gradi Shiny Eye liner Green
      • Gradi Shiny Eye liner Purple
      • Gradi Shiny Eye liner White
    • Textures Include:
      • 60 Texture, Displacement, Normal, Reflection, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

