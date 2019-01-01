-
SKU:66571
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
Meet Gradi, a stunning new mixed-ethnicity Female Character for CJ 8.
Gradi is strong, self-sufficient, and passionate in her likes and dislikes, loves and hates. She is also intense, hardworking, and sometimes wide-eyed with wonder, but she's always trim, fit and pretty.
What's Included and Features
- Gradi for CJ 8 (.DUF)
- Character Preset
- Head Apply/Remove
- Body Apply Remove
- Full Apply/Remove
- Materials Iray
- Gradi Eyelashes Black
- Gradi Eyelashes Black
- Gradi Eyelashes Brown
- 12 Gradi Eye Color Options
- Gradi !Skin
- Gradi !Lips Reset
- 10 Gradi Lip Color Options
- Gradi !MU Reset
- 10 Gradi Makeup Options
- Gradi Nail Color Options
- Gradi Nails natural
- Gradi Normal Map OFF
- Gradi Normal Map ON
- Gradi SSS Mode Chromatic
- Gradi SSS Mode Mono
- Gradi Transclucency Dark
- Gradi Transclucency Light
- Gradi Transclucency Medium
- Gradi Shiny Eye liner Blue
- Gradi Shiny Eye liner Gold
- Gradi Shiny Eye liner Green
- Gradi Shiny Eye liner Purple
- Gradi Shiny Eye liner White
- Textures Include:
- 60 Texture, Displacement, Normal, Reflection, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- Gradi for CJ 8 (.DUF)