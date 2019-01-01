-
SKU:66965Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:dForce Hair, DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
Details
The Gnu, AKA Wildebeest, is the true landscape engineer of the African savanna, reshaping the territory through mass migrations.
Entire ecosystems, from predators to other herbivores and vegetation depend on the rhythms dictated by these amazing animals.
Finely reproduced for Daz Studio and based on Horse 2, the Gnu comes with a large collection of poses, morphs, and controls to customize and finely tune every detail. Get wild with the Gnu for Daz Horse 2 by AM!
LAMH, Catalyzer and dForce Hair versions provided for best fur results.
What's Included and Features
- Gnu for DAZ Horse 2 by AM (.DUF)
- Character Presets:
- Gnu - Blue Wildebeest Iray Figure requires Catalyzer v1.9+
- Gnu - Blue Wildebeest dForce Figure
- Gnu - Blue Wildebeest 3Delight Figure Requires LAMH or LAMH Free Player
- Gnu Morphs:
- Belly Inflate
- Gnu Horns Morphs:
- Asymmetric Horns
- Horns Size
- Poses:
- Defending 1
- Defending 2
- Escaping 1
- Escaping 2
- Grazing 1
- Grazing 2
- Jumping 1
- Jumping 2
- Jumping 3
- Kicking 1
- Lying Down 1
- Lying Down 2
- Reaching 1
- Running 1
- Running 2
- Running 3
- Running 4
- Standing 1
- Standing 2
- Standing 3
- Walking 1
- Walking 2
- Walking 3
- Textures Include:
- 21 Texture, Bump, Displacement and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 up to 4096 x 4096)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: