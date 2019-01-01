Loading...
    • Gnu for DAZ Horse 2 by AM in Animals and Creatures, Animals, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $27.95
    SKU:66965
    Artist:
    Alessandro_AM
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Hair, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    The Gnu, AKA Wildebeest, is the true landscape engineer of the African savanna, reshaping the territory through mass migrations.

    Entire ecosystems, from predators to other herbivores and vegetation depend on the rhythms dictated by these amazing animals.

    Finely reproduced for Daz Studio and based on Horse 2, the Gnu comes with a large collection of poses, morphs, and controls to customize and finely tune every detail.  Get wild with the Gnu for Daz Horse 2 by AM!

    LAMH, Catalyzer and dForce Hair versions provided for best fur results.

    What's Included and Features

    • Gnu for DAZ Horse 2 by AM (.DUF)
    • Character Presets:
    • Gnu Morphs:
      • Belly Inflate
    • Gnu Horns Morphs:
      • Asymmetric Horns
      • Horns Size
    • Poses:
      • Defending 1
      • Defending 2
      • Escaping 1
      • Escaping 2
      • Grazing 1
      • Grazing 2
      • Jumping 1
      • Jumping 2
      • Jumping 3
      • Kicking 1
      • Lying Down 1
      • Lying Down 2
      • Reaching 1
      • Running 1
      • Running 2
      • Running 3
      • Running 4
      • Standing 1
      • Standing 2
      • Standing 3
      • Walking 1
      • Walking 2
      • Walking 3
    • Textures Include:
      • 21 Texture, Bump, Displacement and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 up to 4096 x 4096)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

