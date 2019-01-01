-
SKU:66095
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Prepare your get-away scene with Getaway - HDRIs and Billboards!
Feel high-speed thrills from 10k Downtown NY HDRI maps designed with incredible real motion blur (derived from 150 renders each) and matching yellow cab billboards! As simple as load any of the HDRI maps, choose camera preset, add your favorite car and hit render!
Fasten your seatbelts and render!
What's Included and Features
- Getaway - HDRIs and Billboards: (.DUF)
- Scene 1 HDRI
- Scene 2 HDRI
- Scene 3 HDRI
- Scene 4 HDRI
- 22 matching camera presets
- Scene 1 Camera 1
- Scene 1 Camera 2
- Scene 1 Camera 4
- Scene 1 Camera 5
- Scene 1 Camera 6
- Scene 1 Camera 7
- Scene 2 Camera 1
- Scene 2 Camera 2
- Scene 2 Camera 3
- Scene 2 Camera 4
- Scene 2 Camera 5
- Scene 2 Camera 6
- Scene 3 Camera 1
- Scene 3 Camera 2
- Scene 3 Camera 3
- Scene 3 Camera 4
- Scene 3 Camera 5
- Scene 4 Camera 1
- Scene 4 Camera 2
- Scene 4 Camera 3
- Scene 4 Camera 4
- 5 matching yellow cab billboards (Can be moved, rotated, scaled and duplicated)
- Scene 1 Camera 2
- Scene 1 Camera 3
- Scene 1 Camera 4
- Scene 2 Camera 2
- Scene 2 Camera 4
- Optimized Iray Render Settings Ready To Render "Out Of the Box"
- Textures Include:
- 2 Texture Maps (4096 x 4096)
- 4 HDRI Maps
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Getaway - HDRIs and Billboards: (.DUF)