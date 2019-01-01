-
SKU:66661
Compatible Figures:N/A
Compatible Software:dForce Hair, DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$26.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
German Shepherd features, with realistic textures and dForce hair for Daz Dog 8.
What's Included and Features
- German Shepherd for Daz Dog 8 (.DUF)
- Character Preset
- dForce Fur
- 03 Hair Density Settings
- Materials
- Full Body Hierarchical Material
- Textures Include:
- 06 Texture, Bump, Hair Density, and Specular Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- German Shepherd for Daz Dog 8 (.DUF)