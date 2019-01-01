Loading...
German Shepherd for Daz Dog 8

German Shepherd for Daz Dog 8

  • $26.95
    • German Shepherd for Daz Dog 8 in Animals and Creatures, Animals, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $26.95
    SKU:66661
    Artist:
    Daz Originals
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Hair, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    German Shepherd features, with realistic textures and dForce hair for Daz Dog 8.

    What's Included and Features

    • German Shepherd for Daz Dog 8 (.DUF)
      • Character Preset
    • dForce Fur
      • 03 Hair Density Settings
    • Materials
      • Full Body Hierarchical Material
    • Textures Include:
      • 06 Texture, Bump, Hair Density, and Specular Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

