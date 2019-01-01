-
$14.95
Details
Make your model shine with GeoReflections Prop Set, a stunning and design-oriented prop set for your characters that sets the mood perfectly!
GeoReflections Prop Set also comes with lots of Materials and Shaders, and Simulation Cloth will interact with the Bench and End table smoothly and seamlessly for realism in your images.
What's Included and Features
- GeoReflections Prop Set (.DUF)
- Background Panel
- Floor
- Bench
- End Table
- 3 Grouped Candle
- Single Candle
- Tea Light
- Hanging Short Tea Light
- Hanging Tall Tea Light
- Standing Short Tea Light
- Standing Tall Tea Light
- Material and Shader Options
- Mirror - 2 Options
- Candles - 10 Options
- Glass - 16 Options
- Metals - 4 Options
- Panels - 10 Full Presets, 10 Individual Shaders
- Solids - 20 Options
- Wood - 2 Options
- Textures Include
- 16 Texture and Transparency Maps (3000 x 3000)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer