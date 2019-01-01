Loading...
Future Soldier Outfit for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s)

      NEW
    SKU:66805
    Artist:
    Daz Originals
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    The future is now, soldier. Suit up and roll out with Future Soldier Outift for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s)!

    This futuristic and high tech Soldier Outfit comes with Suit and Helmet, and is perfect for your space, cyberpunk, futuristic, or future battle renders!

    What's Included and Features

    • Future Soldier Outfit for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
    • Future Soldier Helmet
      • Darius Helmet Shape Fix
      • Edward Helmet Shape Fix
      • Floyd Helmet Shape Fix
      • HelmetShape
      • Lee Helmet Shape Fix
      • Lucas Helmet Shape Fix
      • Michael Helmet Shape Fix
      • Owen Helmet Shape Fix
      • The Brute Helmet Shape Fix
    • Future Soldier Suit
    • Supported Shapes
      • Dain 8
      • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
    • Quinbius Elvonius Material Option
    • Textures Include
      • 14 TGA Texture Maps
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

