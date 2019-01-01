-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66805Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66805Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
The future is now, soldier. Suit up and roll out with Future Soldier Outift for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s)!
This futuristic and high tech Soldier Outfit comes with Suit and Helmet, and is perfect for your space, cyberpunk, futuristic, or future battle renders!
Add-ons for this product.
What's Included and Features
- Future Soldier Outfit for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
- Future Soldier Helmet
- Darius Helmet Shape Fix
- Edward Helmet Shape Fix
- Floyd Helmet Shape Fix
- HelmetShape
- Lee Helmet Shape Fix
- Lucas Helmet Shape Fix
- Michael Helmet Shape Fix
- Owen Helmet Shape Fix
- The Brute Helmet Shape Fix
- Future Soldier Suit
- Supported Shapes
- Dain 8
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Quinbius Elvonius Material Option
- Textures Include
- 14 TGA Texture Maps
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer