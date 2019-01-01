-
SKU:65965
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
"Frozen Lake Skyspheres/HDRIs" is a set of high-res (12000x6000) SkySpheres/HDRIs for Daz Studio Iray and 3Delight, providing full scene coverage.
It acts as Standalone Addon for "Easy Environments: Frozen Lake".
Owning the main set is optional, you can use the Skyspheres/HDRIs on their own with any other geometry (or with Iray Ground Shadows).
The set includes five settings:
- Sunset
- Night01 (cloudy)
- Night02 (clear)
- Aurora Borealis01
- Aurora Borealis02
New scene preloads are included for owners of the main set, which have some materials adjusted to better fit the new skies.
A "Denoise" Render Preset is included for Iray, to get rid of the noise (fireflies) that can occur on dark/reflective Iray scenes.
The file format is native .DUF for Daz Studio 3Delight and Iray.
Lighting is included (Iray through the HDR environments, 3Delight grouped with the skyspheres).
See additional info and tips here: http://flipmode3d.com/easy-environments/#FrozenLakeAO
What's Included and Features
- Frozen Lake Skyspheres/HDRIs (.DUF)
- 3Delight Lights:
- FMEE FrozenLake Sky Sunset
- FMEE FrozenLake Sky Aurora01
- FMEE FrozenLake Sky Aurora02
- FMEE FrozenLake Sky Night01
- FMEE FrozenLake Sky Night02
- Iray Render Settings:
- FMEE FrozenLake Sky Sunset
- FMEE FrozenLake Sky Aurora01
- FMEE FrozenLake Sky Aurora02
- FMEE FrozenLake Sky Night01
- FMEE FrozenLake Sky Night02
- Scene Subsets requires Easy Environments: Frozen Lake :
- FMEE FrozenLake Scene Aurora 3DL
- FMEE FrozenLake Scene Aurora Iray
- FMEE FrozenLake Scene Night 3DL
- FMEE FrozenLake Scene Night Iray
- FMEE FrozenLake Scene Sunset 3DL
- FMEE FrozenLake Scene Sunset Iray
- Textures Include:
- 05 HDRI Maps (12000 x 6000)
- 05 .EXR (12000 x 6000)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: