"Frozen Lake Skyspheres/HDRIs" is a set of high-res (12000x6000) SkySpheres/HDRIs for Daz Studio Iray and 3Delight, providing full scene coverage.

It acts as Standalone Addon for "Easy Environments: Frozen Lake".

Owning the main set is optional, you can use the Skyspheres/HDRIs on their own with any other geometry (or with Iray Ground Shadows).

The set includes five settings:

Sunset

Night01 (cloudy)

Night02 (clear)

Aurora Borealis01

Aurora Borealis02

New scene preloads are included for owners of the main set, which have some materials adjusted to better fit the new skies.

A "Denoise" Render Preset is included for Iray, to get rid of the noise (fireflies) that can occur on dark/reflective Iray scenes.

The file format is native .DUF for Daz Studio 3Delight and Iray.

Lighting is included (Iray through the HDR environments, 3Delight grouped with the skyspheres).

See additional info and tips here: http://flipmode3d.com/easy-environments/#FrozenLakeAO