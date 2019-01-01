Loading...
Frigga for Genesis 8 Female

  • $18.95
      NEW
    • $18.95
    SKU:65989
    Artist:
    Daz Originals hotlilme74
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Get your Goddess on with Frigga for Genesis 8,s he is sassy and classy.

    Frigga comes with tons of options that quickly and easily transform her from just any woman to a fantasy warrior, a sorceress, a fighter, an alien, or more!

    Because she's so customizable, she'll fit in any of your renders, especially if they need a powerful feminine character.

    What's Included and Features

    • Frigga for Genesis 8 Female
      • Frigga
      • Frigga Body Apply
      • Frigga Body Remove
      • Frigga Head Remove
      • Frigga Head Apply
      • Frigga!! Full Apply
      • Frigga!! Full Remove
    • Material Options
      • Frigga Black Lashes
      • Frigga Black Lashes
      • Frigga Blonde Lashes
      • Frigga Brown Lashes
      • Frigga Green Lashes
      • Frigga Eyes 01-13
      • Frigga !Lips Reset
      • Frigga Lips 01-08
      • Frigga !MU Reset
      • Frigga MU 01-08
      • Frigga Nails Natural
      • Frigga Nails 01-10
      • Frigga Normal Map 1
      • Frigga Normal Map OFF
      • Frigga SSS Mode Chromatic
      • Frigga SSS Mode Mono
      • Frigga Transclucency Dark
      • Frigga Transclucency Light
      • Frigga Transclucency Medium
      • Frigga Skin GreenThumb Skin Face 2
      • Frigga Skin GreenThumb Skin Face 3
      • Frigga Skin GreenThumb Skin Face 4
      • Frigga Skin GreenThumb Skin Face 5
      • Frigga Skin GreenThumb Skin Face 6
      • Frigga Skin GreenThumb Skin Face 7
      • Frigga Skin GreenThumb Skin Face 8
      • Frigga Skin GreenThumb Skin
      • Frigga Skin GreenThumb lips
      • Frigga Skin Reset!!
    • Textures Include
      • 81 Texture, Bump, Normal Maps (4096x4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray & Layered Image Material Presets
    ..

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

