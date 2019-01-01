-
SKU:66567
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
-
$19.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
-
Details
There's a dense forest with fog all around...
Foggy Forest includes 8 props and a terrain for you to assemble your own fantasy, woodland, outdoors, or nature scene as wish.
Optimized for Iray engine, the Foggy Forest will be your character's favorite go-to environment.
What's Included and Features
- Foggy Forest (.DUF)
- Props
- Foggy Forest
- FF Fern
- FF Grass
- FF Pine Tree 01
- FF Pine Tree 02
- FF Pine Tree 03
- FF Terrain
- FF Trunk 01
- FF Trunk 02
- Preset Cameras
- FF Camera 01
- FF Camera 02
- FF Camera 03
- FF Camera 04
- FF Camera 05
- FF Camera 06
- Render settings
- FF Sun 01
- FF Sun 02
- Textures Include:
- 31 Texture, Bump, Normal, and Transparency Maps (500 x 710 to 6144 x 2104)
- Optimized for Iray
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer