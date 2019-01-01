Loading...
Foggy Forest

Foggy Forest

    • Foggy Forest in Places and Things, Nature, Landscapes, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66567
    Artist:
    JeffersonAF
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    There's a dense forest with fog all around...

    Foggy Forest includes 8 props and a terrain for you to assemble your own fantasy, woodland, outdoors, or nature scene as wish.

    Optimized for Iray engine, the Foggy Forest will be your character's favorite go-to environment.

    What's Included and Features

    • Foggy Forest (.DUF)
    • Props
      • Foggy Forest
      • FF Fern
      • FF Grass
      • FF Pine Tree 01
      • FF Pine Tree 02
      • FF Pine Tree 03
      • FF Terrain
      • FF Trunk 01
      • FF Trunk 02
    • Preset Cameras
      • FF Camera 01
      • FF Camera 02
      • FF Camera 03
      • FF Camera 04
      • FF Camera 05
      • FF Camera 06
    • Render settings
      • FF Sun 01
      • FF Sun 02
    • Textures Include:
      • 31 Texture, Bump, Normal, and Transparency Maps (500 x 710 to 6144 x 2104)
    • Optimized for Iray

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

