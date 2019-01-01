-
SKU:67095Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
$12.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Florals for Rococo Vases Iray is a Texture addon featuring new floral designs for the Rococo Vases.
With this Floral themed texture pack, your Rococo Vases will look perfect in your elegant or ornate scene!
Set includes 4 High Resolution textures.
What's Included and Features
- Florals for Rococo Vases Iray (.DUF)
- 4 new floral texture looks the Rococo Vases
- Texture Includes:
- 182 High Resolution PBR Textures (2048x2048)
- DAZ Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
