Florals for Rococo Vases Iray

  • $12.95
      NEW
    SKU:67095
    Artist:
    LaurieS
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Florals for Rococo Vases Iray is a Texture addon featuring new floral designs for the Rococo Vases.

    With this Floral themed texture pack, your Rococo Vases will look perfect in your elegant or ornate scene!

    Set includes 4 High Resolution textures.

    What's Included and Features

    • Florals for Rococo Vases Iray (.DUF)
      • 4 new floral texture looks the Rococo Vases
    • Texture Includes:
      • 182 High Resolution PBR Textures (2048x2048)
    • DAZ Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

