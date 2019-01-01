Filter Forge 9.0 Professional (Win):

Filter Forge is a high-end graphic software allowing you to generate PBR textures, create visual effects, and produce render maps for Unity, Unreal, and other 3D engines. It features over 6600 ready-made realistic and abstract textures, and a powerful visual editor to create custom ones.

Filter Forge provides a collection of several thousand textures that can be immediately used in game design, architectural visualization, and 3D modeling. All textures are adjustable and resolution-independent, and most of them support real-world HDRI lighting, can automatically generate PBR texture maps, and can be seamlessly tiled. Filter Forge 9 supports texture generation and packing for Unity 2018 and Unreal Engine 4, including textures for albedo, height, normal, roughness, metallic, emission, and occlusion channels.

Power users who cannot find an appropriate filter in the filter library will love the Filter Editor - a visual node-based tool for creating custom-tailored textures and effects. All filters are constructed by connecting components that represent basic operations. Any library filter can be opened in Filter Editor for examination and improvement.

Filter Forge can operate as a standalone application or as a PS plug-in and is available for Windows.