FG Oktoberfest Dress for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $16.95
    • FG Oktoberfest Dress for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Fugazi1968, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $16.95
    SKU:66141
    Artist:
    Fugazi1968 Ironman
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Don't miss out on the FG Oktoberfest Dress, an authentic German-Style Dress for Genesis 8 Female(s).

    Outfit includes Apron, Dress, Heels and Stockings, plus matching and time-tested textures for this Oktoberfest classic.

    The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming

    What's Included and Features

    • FG Oktoberfest Dress for Genesis 8 Female(s)
      • !Load All
        • Apron Foward
        • Apron Left Foward
        • Apron Right Foward
        • Chest Out
        • CTRLBodybuilder
        • CTRLBreastsImplants
        • CTRLBreastsNatural
        • Expand Glute
        • FBMBodySize
        • FBMCharlotte8
        • FBMEmaciated
        • FBMFitnessDetails
        • FBMFitnessSize
        • FBMHeavy
        • FBMJenni8
        • FBMOlympia8
        • FBMPearFigure
        • FBMRobyn8
        • FBMVictoria8
        • FBMVoluptuous
        • FG jcm l thigh bend 1
        • fg jcm l thigh twist in
        • FG jcm r arm Bend up
        • FG jcm r thigh twist out
        • fg jcm twist out
        • fg jcr r thigh twist in
        • Lower L Armpit
        • Lower R Armpit
        • Move L side Skirt out
        • Move R side Skirt out
        • Move Skirt Foward
        • PBMBreastsCleavage
        • PBMBreastsDiameter
        • PBMBreastsGone
        • PBMBreastsHeavy
        • PBMBreastsShape01
        • PBMBreastsShape02
        • PBMBreastsShape03
        • PBMBreastsShape04
        • PBMBreastsShape05
        • PBMBreastsShape06
        • PBMBreastsShape07
        • PBMBreastsShape08
        • PBMBreastsSize
        • PBMBreastsSmall
        • pJCMShldrUp_90_L
        • pJCMThighFwd_115_L
        • pJCMThighFwd_115_R
        • pJCMThighFwd_57_R
        • pJCMThighSide_85_L
        • pJCMThighSide_85_R
        • Reveal Both
        • Reveal L Breast
        • Reveal R Breast
      • FGOF Heels
        • FBM Karyssa 8 Body
        • FBMOlympia8
        • Pull back heel
        • Raise left toe area
        • Raise Right toe area
        • Widen Shoes
      • FGOF Stockings
        • FBM GDN Sarah
        • FBMHeavy
        • FGAL_stocking Tight for shoe
        • Stocking Expand - shrink Feet
        • Stocking Expand
        • Stocking Loosen Tops
    • Poses
      • FGOF Heel Pose
    • Textures Include
      • 12 Texturemaps (.jpg) for (1000 x 1000 to 8192 x 8192)
    • Optimized for Daz Studio Iray

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer
    • Additional Products used in Promo Images:

