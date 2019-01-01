Loading...
FG Gamer Room

FG Gamer Room

  • $24.95
    • FG Gamer Room in Vendor, Fugazi1968, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $24.95
    SKU:66949
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Fugazi1968 Ironman
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • FG Gamer Room in Vendor, Fugazi1968, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • FG Gamer Room in Vendor, Fugazi1968, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • FG Gamer Room in Vendor, Fugazi1968, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • FG Gamer Room in Vendor, Fugazi1968, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • FG Gamer Room in Vendor, Fugazi1968, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • FG Gamer Room in Vendor, Fugazi1968, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • FG Gamer Room in Vendor, Fugazi1968, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • FG Gamer Room in Vendor, Fugazi1968, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • FG Gamer Room in Vendor, Fugazi1968, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66949
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Fugazi1968 Ironman
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • This product is in these bundles

  • Details

    FG Gamer Room is the perfect gamer room and props set!

    This carefully crafted environment and props pack comes with literally everything you would expect a gamer to have, including tons of posters, plush animals, furniture, and a battle station to boot.

    If your character's a hardcore gamer, they need the FG Gamer Room.

    What's Included and Features

    • FG Gamer Room: (.DUF)
      • FGG Gamer Preload
      • FGG Gamer Ready Scene
      • FGG Headphone Set
    • Props:
      • FGG Rug
      • FGG Bean Bag Chair
      • FGG Bed
      • FGG Box Console
      • FGG Bunny 2
      • FGG Bunny
      • FGG Console
      • FGG Controler 1
      • FGG Controler 2
      • FGG Desk
      • FGG Dot
      • FGG Dresser 2
      • FGG Dresser
      • FGG Figure
      • FGG Gaming Chair
      • FGG Keyboard
      • FGG Lampshade
      • FGG LongLampshade
      • FGG Man
      • FGG Mirror Table
      • FGG Monitor
      • FGG Mouse
      • FGG Painter Manga Figure
      • FGG PC
      • FGG Robot
      • FGG Saucer
      • FGG Side Table
      • FGG Small Divider
      • FGG Small Table
      • FGG Sofa
      • FGG Speaker
      • FGG Standing Dresser
      • FGG Trash Can
      • FGG TriPod
      • FGG TV Table
      • FGG TV
      • FGG TVLampshade
      • FGG Wall Tapestry
    • Wearables
      • FGG Controler 1 Smart Parent
    • Preset Cameras
      • FGG Cameras
    • Textures Include:
      • 89 Texture, Bump, Metallic, Normal, Roughness, and Opacity Maps (600x800 to 5000x5000)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.