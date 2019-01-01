-
Details
FG Gamer Room is the perfect gamer room and props set!
This carefully crafted environment and props pack comes with literally everything you would expect a gamer to have, including tons of posters, plush animals, furniture, and a battle station to boot.
If your character's a hardcore gamer, they need the FG Gamer Room.
What's Included and Features
- FG Gamer Room: (.DUF)
- FGG Gamer Preload
- FGG Gamer Ready Scene
- FGG Headphone Set
- Props:
- FGG Rug
- FGG Bean Bag Chair
- FGG Bed
- FGG Box Console
- FGG Bunny 2
- FGG Bunny
- FGG Console
- FGG Controler 1
- FGG Controler 2
- FGG Desk
- FGG Dot
- FGG Dresser 2
- FGG Dresser
- FGG Figure
- FGG Gaming Chair
- FGG Keyboard
- FGG Lampshade
- FGG LongLampshade
- FGG Man
- FGG Mirror Table
- FGG Monitor
- FGG Mouse
- FGG Painter Manga Figure
- FGG PC
- FGG Robot
- FGG Saucer
- FGG Side Table
- FGG Small Divider
- FGG Small Table
- FGG Sofa
- FGG Speaker
- FGG Standing Dresser
- FGG Trash Can
- FGG TriPod
- FGG TV Table
- FGG TV
- FGG TVLampshade
- FGG Wall Tapestry
- Wearables
- FGG Controler 1 Smart Parent
- Preset Cameras
- FGG Cameras
- Textures Include:
- 89 Texture, Bump, Metallic, Normal, Roughness, and Opacity Maps (600x800 to 5000x5000)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- FG Gamer Room: (.DUF)