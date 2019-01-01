Loading...
FG Gamer Poses

FG Gamer Poses

  • $14.95
    • FG Gamer Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:66951
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Fugazi1968 Ironman
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • FG Gamer Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • FG Gamer Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • FG Gamer Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • FG Gamer Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66951
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Fugazi1968 Ironman
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • This product is in these bundles

  • Details

    If your Genesis 8 Female is a gamer, she needs FG Gamer Poses for Genesis 8 Female(s).

    This set of 20 place and go poses plus resets has everything you need to show your character gaming, winning, relaxing, or hacking at her desk.

    What's Included and Features

    • FG Gamer Poses: (.DUF)
      • !FGG Reset
      • FGG Pose 01
      • FGG Pose 02
      • FGG Pose 03
      • FGG Pose 04
      • FGG Pose 05
      • FGG Pose 06
      • FGG Pose 07
      • FGG Pose 08
      • FGG Pose 09
      • FGG Pose 10
      • FGG Pose 11
      • FGG Pose 12
      • FGG Pose 13
      • FGG Pose 14
      • FGG Pose 15
      • FGG Pose 16
      • FGG Pose 17
      • FGG Pose 18
      • FGG Pose 19
      • FGG Pose 20
      • !FGG Reset
      • FGG Pose 01
      • FGG Pose 02
      • FGG Pose 03
      • FGG Pose 04
      • FGG Pose 05
      • FGG Pose 06
      • FGG Pose 07
      • FGG Pose 08
      • FGG Pose 09
      • FGG Pose 10
      • FGG Pose 11
      • FGG Pose 12
      • FGG Pose 13
      • FGG Pose 14
      • FGG Pose 15
      • FGG Pose 16
      • FGG Pose 17
      • FGG Pose 18
      • FGG Pose 19
      • FGG Pose 20

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.