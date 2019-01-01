Loading...
FG Christmas Living

FG Christmas Living

  • $19.95
    FG Christmas Living
      NEW
    • $19.95
    SKU:65775
    Artist:
    Fugazi1968 Ironman
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Get ready for the most wonderful day of the year with FG Christmas Living!  This set includes a Christmas Living Room environment and tons of seasonal props like ornaments, candles, stockings, a wreath, decorations, and furniture!

    It comes with a beautifully lit Christmas Tree too! Get FG Living for your holiday scene today.

    What's Included and Features

    • FG Christmas Living (.DUF)
      • Presets:
        • FGCR Christmas Room Preload
        • FGCR Christmas Room Ready Scene
        • FGCR Christmas Tree
        • FGCR Sofa and Pillows
      • Props:
        • FGCR Bowl
        • FGCR Bulb 2
        • FGCR Bulb 3
        • FGCR Bulb 4
        • FGCR Bulb 5
        • FGCR Bulb 6
        • FGCR Bulb 7
        • FGCR Bulb 8
        • FGCR Bulb 9
        • FGCR Candle Holder 3
        • FGCR Candle in Glass 2
        • FGCR Candle in Glass 3
        • FGCR Candle in Glass
        • FGCR Candle
        • FGCR Candy Cane
        • FGCR Center Table
        • FGCR Chandelier
        • FGCR Clock
        • FGCR Gift 2
        • FGCR Gift
        • FGCR Gingerbread man
        • FGCR Globe
        • FGCR Jar1
        • FGCR Jar2
        • FGCR Lamp 2
        • FGCR Lampshade Table
        • FGCR Lampshade
        • FGCR Mirror
        • FGCR Pouf
        • FGCR Present 3
        • FGCR Present 4
        • FGCR Rug
        • FGCR Santa Claus
        • FGCR Sled Decoration
        • FGCR Sled
        • FGCR Small Chair
        • FGCR Soldier
        • FGCR Stocking 1
        • FGCR Stocking 2
        • FGCR Table
        • FGCR Top Star
        • FGCR Tree Only
        • FGCR Wreath
        • Large Picture
      • Preset Cameras:
        • FGCR cameras
    • Textures Include:
      • 95 Textures, Normal, and Roughness Maps(512 x 1024 to 6000 x 6000)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

