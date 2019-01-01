-
SKU:65775
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
Details
Get ready for the most wonderful day of the year with FG Christmas Living! This set includes a Christmas Living Room environment and tons of seasonal props like ornaments, candles, stockings, a wreath, decorations, and furniture!
It comes with a beautifully lit Christmas Tree too! Get FG Living for your holiday scene today.
What's Included and Features
- FG Christmas Living (.DUF)
- Presets:
- FGCR Christmas Room Preload
- FGCR Christmas Room Ready Scene
- FGCR Christmas Tree
- FGCR Sofa and Pillows
- Props:
- FGCR Bowl
- FGCR Bulb 2
- FGCR Bulb 3
- FGCR Bulb 4
- FGCR Bulb 5
- FGCR Bulb 6
- FGCR Bulb 7
- FGCR Bulb 8
- FGCR Bulb 9
- FGCR Candle Holder 3
- FGCR Candle in Glass 2
- FGCR Candle in Glass 3
- FGCR Candle in Glass
- FGCR Candle
- FGCR Candy Cane
- FGCR Center Table
- FGCR Chandelier
- FGCR Clock
- FGCR Gift 2
- FGCR Gift
- FGCR Gingerbread man
- FGCR Globe
- FGCR Jar1
- FGCR Jar2
- FGCR Lamp 2
- FGCR Lampshade Table
- FGCR Lampshade
- FGCR Mirror
- FGCR Pouf
- FGCR Present 3
- FGCR Present 4
- FGCR Rug
- FGCR Santa Claus
- FGCR Sled Decoration
- FGCR Sled
- FGCR Small Chair
- FGCR Soldier
- FGCR Stocking 1
- FGCR Stocking 2
- FGCR Table
- FGCR Top Star
- FGCR Tree Only
- FGCR Wreath
- Large Picture
- Preset Cameras:
- FGCR cameras
- Presets:
- Textures Include:
- 95 Textures, Normal, and Roughness Maps(512 x 1024 to 6000 x 6000)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- FG Christmas Living (.DUF)