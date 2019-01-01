Loading...
Fantasy Factory

Fantasy Factory

      NEW
    SKU:66129
    Artist:
    ImagineX
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    From simple to magical, the Fantasy Factory will be the setting for your next render!

    This brickwork Fantasy Factory comes with ornate decorations so your renders can have the authenticity of any historical building. Whether your industrial and fantastic scenes are in the future or the past, huge windows let lots of natural light into Fantasy Factory, and it renders quickly!

    What's Included and Features

    • Fantasy Factory (.DUF)
      • Fantasy Factory-FULL
    • Textures Include
      • 46 Texture Maps (2048 x 2048 to 5000 x 5000)
    • Optimized for Daz Studio Iray

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

