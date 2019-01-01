Loading...
Fairytale - Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and Rynne 8

Fairytale - Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and Rynne 8

  • $14.95
    • Fairytale - Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and Rynne 8 in Animation and Poses, Expressions, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:65789
    Artist:
    Daz Originals JWolf
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Fairytale - Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and Rynne 8 in Animation and Poses, Expressions, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Fairytale - Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and Rynne 8 in Animation and Poses, Expressions, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Fairytale - Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and Rynne 8 in Animation and Poses, Expressions, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Fairytale - Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and Rynne 8 in Animation and Poses, Expressions, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Fairytale - Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and Rynne 8 in Animation and Poses, Expressions, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Fairytale - Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and Rynne 8 in Animation and Poses, Expressions, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:65789
    Artist:
    Daz Originals JWolf
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    It's like something out of a Fairytale, but your character doesn't quite look right with Fairytale Expressions, you can choose the best face for each situation and express what you want. Fairytale - Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and Rynne 8 contains 40 detailed and realistic expressions for Rynne 8 and Genesis 8 Female, divided into categories: Angry, Happy, Sad and Surprised.

    The pack contains 40 One-click presets for Rynne 8 and 40 for Genesis 8 Female; use them to quickly load an expression. Then mix the morph dials to get new facial expressions and adjust the intensity from 0 to 100 for the perfect look for your scene.

    Get Fairytale Expressions for your mystical, fantastic, woodland, fairy, or fun toon-ish scene.

    What's Included and Features

    • Fairytale - Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and Rynne 8 (.DUF):
      • 40 Expression Morph Dials:
        • 10 Angry Morph dials
        • 10 Happy Morph dials
        • 10 Sad Morph dials
        • 10 Surprised Morph dials
      • Face Pose Presets for Genesis 8 Female:
        • 01 Zero Expression
        • 10 Angry Expressions
        • 10 Happy Expressions
        • 10 Sad Expressions
        • 10 Surprised Expressions
      • Face Pose Presets for Rynne 8:
        • 01 Zero Expression
        • 10 Angry Expressions
        • 10 Happy Expressions
        • 10 Sad Expressions
        • 10 Surprised Expressions

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.