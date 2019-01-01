-
SKU:65789
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
-
Details
It's like something out of a Fairytale, but your character doesn't quite look right — with Fairytale Expressions, you can choose the best face for each situation and express what you want. Fairytale - Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and Rynne 8 contains 40 detailed and realistic expressions for Rynne 8 and Genesis 8 Female, divided into categories: Angry, Happy, Sad and Surprised.
The pack contains 40 One-click presets for Rynne 8 and 40 for Genesis 8 Female; use them to quickly load an expression. Then mix the morph dials to get new facial expressions and adjust the intensity from 0 to 100 for the perfect look for your scene.
Get Fairytale Expressions for your mystical, fantastic, woodland, fairy, or fun toon-ish scene.
What's Included and Features
- Fairytale - Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and Rynne 8 (.DUF):
- 40 Expression Morph Dials:
- 10 Angry Morph dials
- 10 Happy Morph dials
- 10 Sad Morph dials
- 10 Surprised Morph dials
- Face Pose Presets for Genesis 8 Female:
- 01 Zero Expression
- 10 Angry Expressions
- 10 Happy Expressions
- 10 Sad Expressions
- 10 Surprised Expressions
- Face Pose Presets for Rynne 8:
- 01 Zero Expression
- 10 Angry Expressions
- 10 Happy Expressions
- 10 Sad Expressions
- 10 Surprised Expressions
- 40 Expression Morph Dials:
Notes
