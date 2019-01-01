It's like something out of a Fairytale, but your character doesn't quite look right — with Fairytale Expressions, you can choose the best face for each situation and express what you want. Fairytale - Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and Rynne 8 contains 40 detailed and realistic expressions for Rynne 8 and Genesis 8 Female, divided into categories: Angry, Happy, Sad and Surprised.

The pack contains 40 One-click presets for Rynne 8 and 40 for Genesis 8 Female; use them to quickly load an expression. Then mix the morph dials to get new facial expressions and adjust the intensity from 0 to 100 for the perfect look for your scene.

Get Fairytale Expressions for your mystical, fantastic, woodland, fairy, or fun toon-ish scene.