Exhaust Tower

  • $19.95
      NEW
    • $19.95
    SKU:66307
    Artist:
    bitwelder
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Welcome to the Exhaust Tower, a set which features the interior of a large industrial exhaust tower.

    Though measuring 64 meters across and 83 meters tall and containing over 6 million polygons of modeled detail, the Exhaust Tower has been reduced to a manageable 125,000 polygons through the careful use of instancing, making it much easier to use on most computer systems.

    Comes with 5 Camera Presets so it's render-0ready for your industrial, epic, superhero, laboratory, warehouse, or sci-fi scene!

    What's Included and Features

    • Exhaust Tower: (.DUF)
    • Exhaust Tower Preload
    • Hierarchical Material Preset
    • ET - H. Mat. Preset
    • 5 Camera Presets
      • ET - Camera 01
      • ET - Camera 02
      • ET - Camera 03
      • ET - Camera 04
      • ET - Camera 05
      • ET - Camera 06
    • Textures Include:
      • 32 Color, Normal, Metallic, Roughness Maps (1024 x 768 to 5616 x 3744)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

