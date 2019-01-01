Welcome to the Exhaust Tower, a set which features the interior of a large industrial exhaust tower.

Though measuring 64 meters across and 83 meters tall and containing over 6 million polygons of modeled detail, the Exhaust Tower has been reduced to a manageable 125,000 polygons through the careful use of instancing, making it much easier to use on most computer systems.

Comes with 5 Camera Presets so it's render-0ready for your industrial, epic, superhero, laboratory, warehouse, or sci-fi scene!