SKU:66307Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Welcome to the Exhaust Tower, a set which features the interior of a large industrial exhaust tower.
Though measuring 64 meters across and 83 meters tall and containing over 6 million polygons of modeled detail, the Exhaust Tower has been reduced to a manageable 125,000 polygons through the careful use of instancing, making it much easier to use on most computer systems.
Comes with 5 Camera Presets so it's render-0ready for your industrial, epic, superhero, laboratory, warehouse, or sci-fi scene!
What's Included and Features
- Exhaust Tower: (.DUF)
- Exhaust Tower Preload
- Hierarchical Material Preset
- ET - H. Mat. Preset
- 5 Camera Presets
- ET - Camera 01
- ET - Camera 02
- ET - Camera 03
- ET - Camera 04
- ET - Camera 05
- ET - Camera 06
- Textures Include:
- 32 Color, Normal, Metallic, Roughness Maps (1024 x 768 to 5616 x 3744)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
