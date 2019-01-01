-
SKU:66017
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
-
$22.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
-
Details
Essential Makeup is an addon product that helps you easily do makeup for your Genesis 8 Female characters without color limits.
Select one of the areas from 4 types of eye brush and 2 types of lipstick, then choose the color that you want. It also contains 6 types of eyeliners.
You can create your own makeup by choosing from the color wheel or you can use the color chart materials that are created to ease your workflow, which means your options are limitless with Essential Makeup!
What's Included and Features
- Essential Makeup for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
- 6 Eyeliner
- 4 Eye brush areas
- 2 Lipstick areas
- Shader Presets:
- White
- Blue Ice
- Turquoise
- Midnight
- Rock
- Golden
- Lime
- Forest
- Peach
- Coral
- Hot Red
- Rose
- Pale Pink
- Hot Pink
- Lilac
- Grape
- Pumpkin
- Leather
- Black
- Textures:
- 20 Textures (4096x4096)
- Daz Studio Layered Image and Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Essential Makeup for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)