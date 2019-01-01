Loading...
Essential Makeup for Genesis 8 Female

Essential Makeup for Genesis 8 Female

      NEW
    SKU:66017
    Artist:
    Neikdian
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Essential Makeup is an addon product that helps you easily do makeup for your Genesis 8 Female characters without color limits.

    Select one of the areas from 4 types of eye brush and 2 types of lipstick, then choose the color that you want. It also contains 6 types of eyeliners.

    You can create your own makeup by choosing from the color wheel or you can use the color chart materials that are created to ease your workflow, which means your options are limitless with Essential Makeup!

    What's Included and Features

    • Essential Makeup for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
      • 6 Eyeliner
      • 4 Eye brush areas
      • 2 Lipstick areas
    • Shader Presets:
      • White
      • Blue Ice
      • Turquoise
      • Midnight
      • Rock
      • Golden
      • Lime
      • Forest
      • Peach
      • Coral
      • Hot Red
      • Rose
      • Pale Pink
      • Hot Pink
      • Lilac
      • Grape
      • Pumpkin
      • Leather
      • Black
    • Textures:
      • 20 Textures (4096x4096)
    • Daz Studio Layered Image and Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

