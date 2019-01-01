Loading...
Elysian Poses for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female

Elysian Poses for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female

    • Elysian Poses for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female in Animation and Poses, Expressions, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66701
    Artist:
    Daz Originals lunchlady
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Light and airy...ethereal and elegant. Elysian has you covered with poses for CJ8 and Genesis 8 Female

    What's Included and Features

    • Elysian Poses for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
    • Poses:
      • Available for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female
      • 20 Full Body Poses with Mirrors
      • Zero Figure Pose
    • Expressions:
      • 06 Expressions
      • Zero All Face
      • Zero Expression
      • Zero Eyes

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

