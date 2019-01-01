Loading...
    • Elite Room in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66989
    Finished in marble and elegant decor, the Elite Room is where the big decisions are made.

    This room environment loads as a full scene preload, and all objects are available separate or grouped together.  Props can be hidden for added versatility with camera angles.

    Get the Elite Room for your meeting, business, banking and political elite scenes.

    What's Included and Features

    • Elite Room (.DUF)
    • Elite Room Preset
    • Props: (Load with Preset and are moveable)
      • Walls (1-2-3)
      • Furniture
        • Sofa 01
        • Sofa 02
        • Dresuar
      • Floor
      • Ceiling
      • Hides Carpet
    • Textures Include:
      • 14 Diffuse, Normal, Displacement, Specular, and Opacity Maps (541x741 to 4096x4096)
    • Optimized for Iray

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

