SKU:63081
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
Eastern Warrior textures adds4 highly detailed texture sets for this ninja warrior style outfit for Genesis 8 Female.
What's Included and Features
- Eastern Warrior: Essence (.DUF)
- 4 Eastern Warrior Belt
- 4 Eastern Warrior Bikini Top
- 4 Eastern Warrior Boots
- 4 Eastern Warrior Gauntlets
- 4 Eastern Warrior Jacket
- 4 Eastern Warrior Katana
- 4 Eastern Warrior Pants
- 4 Eastern Warrior Scarf
- 4 Eastern Warrior Shoulder Guards
- 4 Eastern Warrior Tank Top
- Textures Include:
- 226 Texture, Metallic, Normal, Height, roughness maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)
- Daz Studio Material Presets for 3Delight (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Eastern Warrior: Essence (.DUF)