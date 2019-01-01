-
SKU:66815
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
-
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
-
Details
Class up any scene or environment instantly with the DzFire Clock.
A very elegant mantle clock with plenty of character, the DzFire Clock is also fully functional.
With just one ERC dial, all the gears move in sync, the pendulum swings for timing, and the hands move in perfect time. This set also includes plenty of materials for your own personal touch.
Great for still renders or animation, the time is now for the DzFire Clock!
What's Included and Features
- DzFire Clock: (DUF)
- Dial Time
- Open Door
- Materials:
- Backing Burl Wood
- Backing Ebony Wood
- Backing Marble
- Backing Mirror
- Backing Velvet
- Hands Brass
- Hands Ebony
- Hands Ivory
- Mantle Burl Wood
- Mantle Ebony Wood
- Mantle Marble
- Skeleton Brass
- Skeleton Burl Wood
- Skeleton Ebony Wood
- Skeleton Glass Blue
- Skeleton Marble
- Skeleton Opal Green
- Textures Include:
- 06 Texture, Bump, and Normal Maps (1024 x 1024 to 3600 x 3600)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
