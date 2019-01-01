Class up any scene or environment instantly with the DzFire Clock.

A very elegant mantle clock with plenty of character, the DzFire Clock is also fully functional.

With just one ERC dial, all the gears move in sync, the pendulum swings for timing, and the hands move in perfect time. This set also includes plenty of materials for your own personal touch.

Great for still renders or animation, the time is now for the DzFire Clock!