Duty and Honor Poses for Genesis 8

    SKU:66547
    Artist:
    Quixotry
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Duty and Honor Poses contains twelve military themed poses for Genesis 8 Male and Genesis 8 Female.

    Your soldiers, cadets and commanders can salute, train, pay tribute and homage, pray, train and shoot with these 22 total poses.

    Get Duty and Honor for your next military, army, defense or tactical render.

    What's Included and Features

    • Duty and Honor Poses for Genesis 8 (.DUF)
    • 11 full poses for Genesis 8 Male
    • 1 hierarchical pose for Genesis 8 Male
    • 11 full poses for Genesis 8 Female
    • 1 hierarchical pose for Genesis 8 Female

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

