Drannor For Leroy 8

    Drannor For Leroy 8
    SKU:66755
    Artist:
    Daz Originals hotlilme74 TwiztedMetal
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Drannor for Leroy 8 is packed full of elvish fun! Ready to be a fairy, elf, Angel, warrior, coffee-shop crush or next-door neighbor, Drannor comes with so many options it's ridiculous.

    In all Elven styles including woodelf, forest elf, ice elf, and with his fairyish options, Drannor will be your go-to fantasy character!

    What's Included and Features

    • Drannor for Leroy 8 (.DUF)
      • Character Preset
      • Full Apply/Remove
      • Body Apply/Remove
      • Head Apply/Remove
      • Ears Apply/Remove
      • Lashes Apply/Remove
      • Fibermesh Eyebrows
    • Material Options
      • Character skin
      • Character full tattoo skin
      • Tattoo Arms
      • Tattoo legs
      • Tattoo Torso
      • Arms Faded Green
      • Arms Faded Green With Tattoo
      • Arms Faded White
      • Arms Faded White With Tattoo
      • Green White and Black Eyebrows
      • Green White Black Eyelashes
      • 8 Beautiful Eye colors
      • 2 Super Natural Eye colors
      • Remove Face paint
      • Green Face paint
      • White Face Paint
      • 12 Cool Face maps
      • Normal On and Off
      • SSS mono or chromatic
      • 3 Skin tones Dark , medium, light!
    • Textures Include
      • 58 Texture Bump Normal Maps (2048x2048 to 4096x4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

