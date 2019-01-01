-
SKU:66755
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$20.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Drannor for Leroy 8 is packed full of elvish fun! Ready to be a fairy, elf, Angel, warrior, coffee-shop crush or next-door neighbor, Drannor comes with so many options it's ridiculous.
In all Elven styles including woodelf, forest elf, ice elf, and with his fairyish options, Drannor will be your go-to fantasy character!
What's Included and Features
- Drannor for Leroy 8 (.DUF)
- Character Preset
- Full Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Head Apply/Remove
- Ears Apply/Remove
- Lashes Apply/Remove
- Fibermesh Eyebrows
- Material Options
- Character skin
- Character full tattoo skin
- Tattoo Arms
- Tattoo legs
- Tattoo Torso
- Arms Faded Green
- Arms Faded Green With Tattoo
- Arms Faded White
- Arms Faded White With Tattoo
- Green White and Black Eyebrows
- Green White Black Eyelashes
- 8 Beautiful Eye colors
- 2 Super Natural Eye colors
- Remove Face paint
- Green Face paint
- White Face Paint
- 12 Cool Face maps
- Normal On and Off
- SSS mono or chromatic
- 3 Skin tones Dark , medium, light!
- Textures Include
- 58 Texture Bump Normal Maps (2048x2048 to 4096x4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Drannor for Leroy 8 (.DUF)