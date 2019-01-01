Loading...
Down But Not Out poses for Genesis 8

    SKU:66745
    Artist:
    Scuffles3d
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Every intense fight has a moment where the hero or heroine is flattened, knocked down or hurt, and things aren''t looking so good...

    Down But Not Out poses for Genesis 8 Female is for your characters who have taken a beating but will soon be ready to rise and fight again.

    Don't miss out on this set of 20 poses for Genesis 8 Male and Female.

    What's Included and Features

    • 20 poses for Genesis 8 Male
    • 20 poses for Genesis 8 Female

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

