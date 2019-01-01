Loading...
Dominator Crab: Nemesis

Dominator Crab: Nemesis

  • $12.95
    • Dominator Crab: Nemesis in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $12.95
    SKU:63757
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Moonscape Graphics sade
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Dominator Crab: Nemesis in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Dominator Crab: Nemesis in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Dominator Crab: Nemesis in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Dominator Crab: Nemesis in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Dominator Crab: Nemesis in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Dominator Crab: Nemesis in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Dominator Crab: Nemesis in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Dominator Crab: Nemesis in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Dominator Crab: Nemesis in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Dominator Crab: Nemesis in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Dominator Crab: Nemesis in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:63757
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Moonscape Graphics sade
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Dominator Crab: Nemesis includes 5 brand new highly detailed texture sets for this incredible Mechanical Crab.

    Requires Dominator Crab for use.

    What's Included and Features

    • Dominator Crab: Nemesis
      • 5 Dominator Crab Textures
    • Textures include:
      • 308 Texture, Height, Metallic, Normals, Opacity and Roughness maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Presets (.DUF)

     

     

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.