Dokkalfar the Dark Elf for Genesis 8 Female

Dokkalfar the Dark Elf for Genesis 8 Female

    SKU:66367
    Artist:
    RawArt
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    The Dark Elves are regal and proud like all their species, but unlike their fairer kin, these elves are no friend to man. Living among the shadows they are fierce warriors, hunters and assassins.

    Dokkalfar the Dark Elf for Genesis 8 Female is one of their strongest, and she comes with two different ears, five face Materials including war paint and scars, eye Materials, Sclera Materials and more!

    She comes complete with custom crafted High Definition Morphs and Highly detailed Textures for the utmost realism.

    Get Dokkalfar for your next forest, woodland, fairy or Elven render, and see the Dokkalfar the Dark Elf in her mysterious splendor.

    What's Included and Features

    • Dokkalfar the Dark Elf for Genesis 8 Female
      • One Dark Elf Female Character Preset
      • One Dark Elf Female Shaping Preset
      • Dark Elf Ear Shaping Preset
    • Material Options
      • One Full Body Texture Material Presets with anatomical elements
      • Five Face Material Presets
      • Five Eye Material Presets
      • Two Sclera Material Presets
    • Textures include
      • 41 Texture Bump Normal Maps (4096x49096)
    • Includes Daz Studio Iray and 3Delight Material Presets

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

