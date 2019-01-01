-
SKU:66355Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
Details
Lovely miniature plants in tin cans!
DGV Miniature Gardens vol.2 TinCans features 10 tin planters and plants, plus tons of textures for your lovely little garden!
Add that special touch to your outside or inside environment with Miniature Gardens.
What's Included and Features
- DGV Miniature Gardens Vol.2 TinCans (.DUF)
- 10 Tin Planter with Plants Presets
- Props
- 10 Tin Planter Props
- 10 Plant Props
- Material Options
- Default Material Option for Each Planter
- Default Material Option for Each Plant
- Textures Include
- 207 Texture, Roughness, Normal and Opacity Maps ( 256 X 512 to 2048 x 2048 )
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer