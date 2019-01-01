Loading...
DGV Miniature Gardens Vol.2 TinCans

DGV Miniature Gardens Vol.2 TinCans

  • $14.95
    • DGV Miniature Gardens Vol.2 TinCans in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:66355
    Artist:
    DG Vertex
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
      • DGV Miniature Gardens Vol.2 TinCans in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • DGV Miniature Gardens Vol.2 TinCans in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • DGV Miniature Gardens Vol.2 TinCans in Places and Things, Nature, Plants, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66355
    Artist:
    DG Vertex
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

  • Details

    Lovely miniature plants in tin cans!

    DGV Miniature Gardens vol.2 TinCans features 10 tin planters and plants, plus tons of textures for your lovely little garden!

    Add that special touch to your outside or inside environment with Miniature Gardens.

    What's Included and Features

    • DGV Miniature Gardens Vol.2 TinCans (.DUF)
    • 10 Tin Planter with Plants Presets
    • Props
      • 10 Tin Planter Props
      • 10 Plant Props
    • Material Options
      • Default Material Option for Each Planter
      • Default Material Option for Each Plant
    • Textures Include
      • 207 Texture, Roughness, Normal and Opacity Maps ( 256 X 512 to 2048 x 2048 )
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.