SKU:66353
Compatible Figures:N/A
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Lovely miniature plants in teacups!
DGV Miniature Gardens vol.1 Teacups features 10 planters and plants for your lovely little garden.
Add that special touch to your outside or inside environment with Miniature Gardens.
What's Included and Features
- DGV Miniature Gardens Vol.1 TeaCups (.DUF)
- 10 Planter with Plants Presets
- Props
- 10 Planter Props
- 10 Plant Props
- Material Options
- Default Material Option for Each Planter
- Default Material Option for Each Plant
- Textures Include
- 175 Texture, Roughness, Normal and Opacity Maps ( 256 X 512 to 2048 x 2048 )
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer