dForce Wrap Skirt Outfit for Genesis8 Female(s)

Finally a stylish short wrap-style skirt for Genesis 8 Female(s).

The dForce Wrap Skirt Outfit comes with matchin Shirt, Skirt, Sandal and Bracelets in 6 stunning color options for shirt and skirt and 3 color options for sandal and bracelets.

Wrap Skirt comes with tons of supported shapes so your Genesis 8 Female will feel and look great in her new favorite skirt.