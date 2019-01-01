-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66741Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$17.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66741Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Finally a stylish short wrap-style skirt for Genesis 8 Female(s).
The dForce Wrap Skirt Outfit comes with matchin Shirt, Skirt, Sandal and Bracelets in 6 stunning color options for shirt and skirt and 3 color options for sandal and bracelets.
Wrap Skirt comes with tons of supported shapes so your Genesis 8 Female will feel and look great in her new favorite skirt.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Wrap Skirt Outfit for Genesis8 Female(s)
- Wrap Skirt Outfit
- dForce Skirt
- Expand All
- GlutesLowerDepth
- GlutesSize
- GlutesUpperDepth
- HipBoneSize
- HipSize
- LegsLength
- ThighsSize
- ThighsTone
- Adj Long
- Adj Short
- Adj Front Layer
- Adj Waist
- dForce Shirt
- Expand All
- ShouldersSize
- UpperArmsSize
- LatsSize
- BreastsCleavage
- BreastsDiameter
- BreastsGone
- BreastsImplants
- BreastsSize
- BreastsSmall
- Adj Armpit (L,R)
- Adj Elbow (L,R)
- Adj Sleeve (L,R)
- Adj Breast Big
- Adj Collar
- Adj Breast Pull
- Adj Breast Under
- Bracelet
- Expand All
- Adj Hide (L,R)
- Adj Position (L,R)
- Sandals
- Adj Back (L,R)
- Adj Instep (L,R)
- Adj Toe (L,R)
- Expand all
- Supported Shapes
- Babina8
- Bridget8
- Darcy8
- Ellithia8
- Eva8
- Gabriela8
- Jenni8
- Kala8
- Latonya8
- Leisa8
- MeiLin8
- Olympia8
- Penny8
- Robyn8
- Tasha8
- TeenJane8
- TeenJosie8
- TeenKaylee8
- TeenRaven8
- Tika8
- Victoria8
- Zelara8
- Aiko8
- Aiko7 Clone
- Girl8
- Kanade8
- Karyssa8
- Mika8
- Rynne8
- Sakura8
- Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
- Material Options
- Bracelet Gold
- Bracelet Plastic Pink
- Bracelet Silver
- Sandal Beige
- Sandal Black
- Sandal Red
- Shirt Black
- Shirt Red
- Shirt Gray
- Shirt Beige
- Shirt Light Blue
- Shirt White
- Skirt Beige Solid
- Skirt Black Pattern
- Skirt Black Solid
- Skirt Blue Pattern
- Skirt Mono Pattern
- Skirt Red Solid
- Poses
- Feet pose
- Textures Include
- 21 Textures. Diffuse, Bump and Displacement Maps(1024 x 1024 to 3500 x 3500)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- dForce Wrap Skirt Outfit for Genesis8 Female(s)