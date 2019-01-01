Loading...
dForce Wrap Skirt Outfit for Genesis8 Female(s)

dForce Wrap Skirt Outfit for Genesis8 Female(s)

  • $17.95
    • dForce Wrap Skirt Outfit for Genesis8 Female(s) in Vendor, tentman, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $17.95
    SKU:66741
    Artist:
    tentman
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • dForce Wrap Skirt Outfit for Genesis8 Female(s) in Vendor, tentman, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Wrap Skirt Outfit for Genesis8 Female(s) in Vendor, tentman, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Wrap Skirt Outfit for Genesis8 Female(s) in Vendor, tentman, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Wrap Skirt Outfit for Genesis8 Female(s) in Vendor, tentman, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66741
    Artist:
    tentman
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Finally a stylish short wrap-style skirt for Genesis 8 Female(s).

    The dForce Wrap Skirt Outfit comes with matchin Shirt, Skirt, Sandal and Bracelets in 6 stunning color options for shirt and skirt and 3 color options for sandal and bracelets.

    Wrap Skirt comes with tons of supported shapes so your Genesis 8 Female will feel and look great in her new favorite skirt.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Wrap Skirt Outfit for Genesis8 Female(s)
      • Wrap Skirt Outfit
      • dForce Skirt
        • Expand All
        • GlutesLowerDepth
        • GlutesSize
        • GlutesUpperDepth
        • HipBoneSize
        • HipSize
        • LegsLength
        • ThighsSize
        • ThighsTone
        • Adj Long
        • Adj Short
        • Adj Front Layer
        • Adj Waist
      • dForce Shirt
        • Expand All
        • ShouldersSize
        • UpperArmsSize
        • LatsSize
        • BreastsCleavage
        • BreastsDiameter
        • BreastsGone
        • BreastsImplants
        • BreastsSize
        • BreastsSmall
        • Adj Armpit (L,R)
        • Adj Elbow (L,R)
        • Adj Sleeve (L,R)
        • Adj Breast Big
        • Adj Collar
        • Adj Breast Pull
        • Adj Breast Under
      • Bracelet
        • Expand All
        • Adj Hide (L,R)
        • Adj Position (L,R)
      • Sandals
        • Adj Back (L,R)
        • Adj Instep (L,R)
        • Adj Toe (L,R)
        • Expand all
    • Supported Shapes
      • Babina8
      • Bridget8
      • Darcy8
      • Ellithia8
      • Eva8
      • Gabriela8
      • Jenni8
      • Kala8
      • Latonya8
      • Leisa8
      • MeiLin8
      • Olympia8
      • Penny8
      • Robyn8
      • Tasha8
      • TeenJane8
      • TeenJosie8
      • TeenKaylee8
      • TeenRaven8
      • Tika8
      • Victoria8
      • Zelara8
      • Aiko8
      • Aiko7 Clone
      • Girl8
      • Kanade8
      • Karyssa8
      • Mika8
      • Rynne8
      • Sakura8
      • Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
    • Material Options
      • Bracelet Gold
      • Bracelet Plastic Pink
      • Bracelet Silver
      • Sandal Beige
      • Sandal Black
      • Sandal Red
      • Shirt Black
      • Shirt Red
      • Shirt Gray
      • Shirt Beige
      • Shirt Light Blue
      • Shirt White
      • Skirt Beige Solid
      • Skirt Black Pattern
      • Skirt Black Solid
      • Skirt Blue Pattern
      • Skirt Mono Pattern
      • Skirt Red Solid
    • Poses
      • Feet pose
    • Textures Include
      • 21 Textures. Diffuse, Bump and Displacement Maps(1024 x 1024 to 3500 x 3500)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.