dForce Winter Frolic for Genesis 8 Female(s)

Go out in the snow with dForce Winter Frolic for Genesis 8 Females!

The dForce Winter Frolic outfit consists of fur hat, gloves, sweater, leggings, shearling boots and vest for frolicking in the snow, having snowball fights, and building snowmen. The vest and sweater are dForce enabled.

This outfit is perfect for your wintertime or fun-in-the-snow scene.

Please use the provided simulation settings preset. Because the vest behaves like a real life heavy vest, certain intricate sitting poses may not give the desired results. Many morphs have been provided, so experiment using these either before or after simulation to see if you can achieve the desired result with your poses. Avoid poses where arms and/or legs intersect with the body or are too close to the body.

The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming