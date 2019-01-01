-
SKU:66275
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:dForce Hair, dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Go out in the snow with dForce Winter Frolic for Genesis 8 Females!
The dForce Winter Frolic outfit consists of fur hat, gloves, sweater, leggings, shearling boots and vest for frolicking in the snow, having snowball fights, and building snowmen. The vest and sweater are dForce enabled.
This outfit is perfect for your wintertime or fun-in-the-snow scene.
Please use the provided simulation settings preset. Because the vest behaves like a real life heavy vest, certain intricate sitting poses may not give the desired results. Many morphs have been provided, so experiment using these either before or after simulation to see if you can achieve the desired result with your poses. Avoid poses where arms and/or legs intersect with the body or are too close to the body.
The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming
What's Included and Features
- dForce Winter Frolic for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Winter Frolic Preload
- WF Boots
- WF Hat
- Expand All
- WF Mittens
- Enlarge All
- WF Leggings
- dForce WF Sweater
- Sleeves Down
- dForce WF Vest
- Adjust Breast_Left
- Adjust Breast_Right
- Adjust Breasts
- Adjust Buttocks
- Adjust Hip_Left
- Adjust Hip_Right
- Adjust Hips
- Adjust Left Shoulder
- Adjust Right Shoulder
- Adjust Thighs
- Adjust Waist
- Back Out
- Front Out
- Left Out
- Right Out
- Open Left
- Open Right
- Supported Shapes
- Aiko 8
- Charlotte 8
- Mei Lin 8
- Monique 8
- Olympia 8
- Stephanie 8
- Teen Josie 8
- Victoria 8
- Body Size
- Bodybuilder Details
- Bodybuilder Size
- Breasts Cleavage
- Breasts Diameter
- Breasts Gone
- Breasts Heavy
- Breasts Implants
- Breasts Natural
- Breasts Size
- Breasts Small
- Emaciated
- Fitness Size
- Pear Figure
- Thighs Size
- Thin
- Voluptuous
- Other shapes may be Supported by Auto-follow
- Poses
- Zero Individual Toes
- Zero Right Fingers
- Zero Left Fingers
- Material Options
- 3 patterns for each clothing item
- Textures Include
- 37 Texture, Bump, and Displacement Maps (600 x 600 to 3000 x 3000)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Optimized for Daz Studio Iray
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- dForce Winter Frolic for Genesis 8 Female(s)