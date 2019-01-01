The dForce Wet and Dry Boyfriend Shirt Dress for Genesis 8 Female(s)has everything you need for your next render.

This is highly realistic boyfriend shirt dress has all the details that a shirt dress has to have, plus simulation it in wet and dry style, buttoned up or unbuttoned, or even buttoned with only one button.

This relaxed fit Boyfriend Shirt Dress comes with 30 Dry Material Presets and 30 Wet Material Presets, and with PDF WD Boyfriend Shirt Dress Read Me Notes included.