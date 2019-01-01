-
SKU:66401
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
$26.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
The dForce Wet and Dry Boyfriend Shirt Dress for Genesis 8 Female(s)has everything you need for your next render.
This is highly realistic boyfriend shirt dress has all the details that a shirt dress has to have, plus simulation it in wet and dry style, buttoned up or unbuttoned, or even buttoned with only one button.
This relaxed fit Boyfriend Shirt Dress comes with 30 Dry Material Presets and 30 Wet Material Presets, and with PDF WD Boyfriend Shirt Dress Read Me Notes included.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Wet and Dry Boyfriend Shirt Dress for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- WD Boyfriend Shirt Dress Closed
- WD Boyfriend Shirt Dress Open
- WD Wet Shape
- WD Global Simulation Settings
- WD Reset Global Simulation Settings
- Button Up-Down
- Button Fwd-Back
- Button Side L-R
- Expand Front Upper
- Expand Wrists & Hands
- Expand Side L
- Expand Side R
- Open Cuff R
- Open Cuff L
- Expand All
- Expand Back Mid
- Expand Front Mid
- Expand Back Upper
- Expand Front Lower
- Expand Back Lower
- Expand Abdomen 1
- Expand Abdomen 2
- Expand Hip 1
- Expand Hip 2
- Expand Arms
- Expand Collars
- Top Button Open
- Supported Shapes:
- Aiko 8
- Latonya 8
- Karyssa 8
- Lilianna 8
- Leisa8
- Breasts Implants
- TeenJosie 8
- Pear 8
- Kanade 8
- Jenni 8
- Stephanie 8
- Fitness Size
- MeiLin 8
- Victoria 8
- Zelara 8
- Olympia 8
- Mika 8
- Sakura 8
- Penny 8
- Sydney 8
- Rynne 8
- Babina 8
- Darcy 8
- Kala 8
- Kaylee 8
- Charlotte 8
- Edie 8
- Ellithia 8
- Monique 8
- Robyn 8
- Eva 8
- Gia 8
- Alexandra 8
- Mabel 8
- Bridget 8
- Girl 8
- Syble
- Gabriela 8
- Tasha 8
- Tika 8
- TeenRaven 8
- Wet dForce Boyfriend Shirt Dress Shapes are supported only with Expand Morphs
- PDF WD Boyfriend Shirt Dress Read Me Notes
- Material Options:
- 30 WD Boyfriend Shirt Dress Material Presets
- 30 WD Wet Boyfriend Shirt Dress Material Preset
- Textures Include:
- 172 Texture, Normal, Bump, Roughness, Metallic and Opacity Maps (from 1024 x 1024 to 8192 x 8192)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Wet and Dry Boyfriend Shirt Dress for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)