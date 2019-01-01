dforce Side Swept Updo Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)

The dforce Side Swept Updo is perfect for your Genesis 3 and 8 Female, whether she's a librarian or teacher, a businesswoman or fashionista, because the Side Swept Updo is classic, timeless, and with dForce, more realistic than ever. With 26 Iray material presets, the Updo is totally customizable!

The Side Swept Updo is a versatile, easy-to-use 3-piece dynamic strand based hair with cap, base and bun, which can be loaded and rendered as is or you can apply dynamics to enhance the drape appearance with included simulations settings to help you get started.

There are partial simulation settings included as well so you can retain the base shape while simulating just the bang, the over the ear piece or both. Several morphs can be applied before or after a simulation for both the base and the bun, and morphs to increase the size of the bun, move it up, down, or towards the back are included. The bun can also be easily shut off as well.

There are a several morphs for the base that can loosen the whole style, loosen the over the ear area, adjust the bangs, and pull the side gather to the back to meet the bun should you choose to move the bun.

Don't miss out on the highly-adjustable Updo for your Genesis 3 and 8 Female!