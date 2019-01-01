-
SKU:67001Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
Details
The dForce Nola Cocktail Dress Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is a new, fun, and elegantly simple Dress for your collection.
Bracelets, neck chains, and high heels included so you can make your character unique!
The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming, includes tons of supported shapes and 15 Color and Transparent/Opaque Options so you can make it perfect for your scene.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Nola Cocktail Dress outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- Nola Cocktail Dress
- AdjustAll
- AdjustBackLower
- AdjustBackMiddle
- AdjustBackUpper
- AdjustBelt
- AdjustCollarLeft
- AdjustFrontLower
- AdjustFrontMiddle
- AdjustFrontUpper
- AdjustLeftLower
- AdjustLeftMiddle
- AdjustLeftUpper
- AdjustRightLower
- AdjustRightMiddle
- Belt-Thicker
- Belt-Thinner
- Collar-Drop
- Dress-Short
- Dress-Shorter
- PullUp-Left
- PullUp-Right
- Upskirt-Back
- Upskirt-Front
- Upskirt-Left
- Upskirt-Right
- Wind-Back
- Wind-BackLeft
- Wind-BackRight
- Wind-Front
- Wind-FrontLeft
- Wind-FrontRight
- Wind-Left
- Wind-Right
- Wind-Up
- Wind-Up2
- Wind-Up3
- Nola Bracelets
- AdjustAll
- Slide-Lower
- Slide-Upper
- Nola NeckChains
- AdjustLower
- AdjustUpper
- Nola Heels
- AdjustAllL
- AdjustAllR
- Shaping Presets:
- 22 Dress Style Presets
- Dress Shaping Reset
- Supported Shapes:
- FBM Mika 8 Body
- FBMAiko8
- FBMAlexandra8
- FBMGia8
- FBMGirl8
- FBMKanade8
- FBMOlympia8
- FBMPearFigure
- FBMStephanie8
- FBMTeenJosie8Body
- FBMVictoria8
- FBMVoluptuous
- FBMZelara8
- FBM_LY_Erika
- Pepper Body
- Some Shapes supported in Daz Studio by Auto-follow
- Materials:
- 15 Dress Color Presets and patterns
- 15 Dress Transparent and Opaque Options
- 9 Heels Color Preset
- Textures Include:
- 13 Textures, Roughness, and Normal Maps (2046 x 2046 to 4092 x 4092)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: