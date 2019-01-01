Loading...
dForce Nola Cocktail Dress outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $19.95
      NEW
    • $19.95
    SKU:67001
    Artist:
    Arryn Onnel
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    The dForce Nola Cocktail Dress Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is a new, fun, and elegantly simple Dress for your collection.

    Bracelets, neck chains, and high heels included so you can make your character unique!

    The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming, includes tons of supported shapes and 15 Color and Transparent/Opaque Options so you can make it perfect for your scene.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Nola Cocktail Dress outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
    • Nola Cocktail Dress
      • AdjustAll
      • AdjustBackLower
      • AdjustBackMiddle
      • AdjustBackUpper
      • AdjustBelt
      • AdjustCollarLeft
      • AdjustFrontLower
      • AdjustFrontMiddle
      • AdjustFrontUpper
      • AdjustLeftLower
      • AdjustLeftMiddle
      • AdjustLeftUpper
      • AdjustRightLower
      • AdjustRightMiddle
      • Belt-Thicker
      • Belt-Thinner
      • Collar-Drop
      • Dress-Short
      • Dress-Shorter
      • PullUp-Left
      • PullUp-Right
      • Upskirt-Back
      • Upskirt-Front
      • Upskirt-Left
      • Upskirt-Right
      • Wind-Back
      • Wind-BackLeft
      • Wind-BackRight
      • Wind-Front
      • Wind-FrontLeft
      • Wind-FrontRight
      • Wind-Left
      • Wind-Right
      • Wind-Up
      • Wind-Up2
      • Wind-Up3
    • Nola Bracelets
      • AdjustAll
      • Slide-Lower
      • Slide-Upper
    • Nola NeckChains
      • AdjustLower
      • AdjustUpper
    • Nola Heels
      • AdjustAllL
      • AdjustAllR
    • Shaping Presets:
      • 22 Dress Style Presets
      • Dress Shaping Reset
    • Supported Shapes:
      • FBM Mika 8 Body
      • FBMAiko8
      • FBMAlexandra8
      • FBMGia8
      • FBMGirl8
      • FBMKanade8
      • FBMOlympia8
      • FBMPearFigure
      • FBMStephanie8
      • FBMTeenJosie8Body
      • FBMVictoria8
      • FBMVoluptuous
      • FBMZelara8
      • FBM_LY_Erika
      • Pepper Body
      • Some Shapes supported in Daz Studio by Auto-follow
    • Materials:
      • 15 Dress Color Presets and patterns
      • 15 Dress Transparent and Opaque Options
      • 9 Heels Color Preset
    • Textures Include:
      • 13 Textures, Roughness, and Normal Maps (2046 x 2046 to 4092 x 4092)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

