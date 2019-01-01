The dForce Nola Cocktail Dress Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is a new, fun, and elegantly simple Dress for your collection.

Bracelets, neck chains, and high heels included so you can make your character unique!

The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming, includes tons of supported shapes and 15 Color and Transparent/Opaque Options so you can make it perfect for your scene.