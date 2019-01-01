-
-
-
-
SKU:66659Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
Details
The dForce Multi Bodysuit Skirt Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is a two-piece outfit that is versatile for a huge variety of renders.
This classic two-piece outfit can be split, modified, textured, morphed, and adjusted, and with a massive list of supported shapes and textures (see What's Included for the full list), it'll be a hit with your Genesis 8 Female no matter her size, preference, occupation, or occasion!
Get the dForce Multi Bodysuit Skirt Outfit and see why it just may be the last outfit your female characters will ever need.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Multi Bodysuit Skirt Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- !Multi Bodysuit Skirt ALL
- MBS Bodysuit
- MBS Skirt
- Simulation Help
- MBS Bodysuit - dForce OFF
- MBS Bodysuit - dForce ON
- MBS Skirt Waistband - dForce OFF
- MBS Skirt Waistband - dForce ON
- MBS Simulation Settings - Animated - Default
- MBS Simulation Settings - Animated - Recommended
- MBS Simulation Settings - Current Frame - Default
- MBS Simulation Settings - Current Frame - Recommended
- MBS Turn Off L Hand in Simulation - G8F
- MBS Turn Off R Hand in Simulation - G8F
- MBS Turn On L Hand in Simulation - G8F
- MBS Turn On R Hand in Simulation - G8F
- Supported Genesis 8 Female Shapes
- Karyssa 8 Body
- Kaylee 8 Body
- Mika 8 Body
- Sakura8Body
- Aiko8
- Alexandra8
- Babina8
- BodybuilderDetails
- BodybuilderSize
- BodySize
- Bridget8
- Charlotte8
- Darcy8
- Edie8
- Ellithia8
- Emaciated
- Eva8
- FitnessDetails
- FitnessSize
- Gabriela8
- Gia8
- Girl8
- Heavy
- Jenni8
- Kala8
- Kanade8
- Latonya8
- Leisa8
- Mabel8
- MeiLin8
- Monique8
- MrsChow8
- Olympia8
- PearFigure
- Penny8
- Robyn8
- Rynne8Body
- Stephanie8
- Sydney8
- Tasha8
- TeenJane8
- TeenJosie8Body
- TeenRaven8
- Thin
- Victoria8
- Voluptuous
- Zelara8
- BreastsCleavage
- BreastsDiameter
- BreastsGone
- BreastsHeavy
- BreastsShape01-08
- BreastsSize
- BreastsSmall
- BreastsUnderCurve
- BreastsImplants
- BreastsNatural
- Additional Morphs in Bodysuit
- Adj Abdomen
- Adj Armpit L
- Adj Armpit R
- Adj Breast L
- Adj Breast R
- Adj Breasts Both
- Adj Buttocks
- Adj Chest
- Adj Clavicals
- Adj Collar L
- Adj Collar R
- Adj Crotch
- Adj Elbow Inner L
- Adj Elbow Inner R
- Adj Elbow Outter L
- Adj Elbow Outter R
- Adj Hand L
- Adj Hand R
- Adj Hips
- Adj Lower Arm L
- Adj Lower Arm R
- Adj Lower Back
- Adj Mid Back
- Adj Neck Back
- Adj Neck Front
- Adj Neck L
- Adj Neck R
- Adj Pelvis
- Adj Shoulder L
- Adj Shoulder R
- Adj Tummy
- Adj Upper Arm L
- Adj Upper Arm R
- Adj Upper Back
- Adj Waist
- Adj Wrist L
- Adj Wrist R
- Additional Morphs in Skirt
- Adj Back Lower
- Adj Back Mid
- Adj Buttocks
- Adj Calf L
- Adj Calf R
- Adj Foot Back L
- Adj Foot Back R
- Adj Foot Front L
- Adj Foot Front R
- Adj Hips
- Adj Knee Back L
- Adj Knee Back R
- Adj Knee Front L
- Adj Knee Front R
- Adj Shin L
- Adj Shin R
- Adj Thigh Back L
- Adj Thigh Back R
- Adj Thigh Front L
- Adj Thigh Front R
- Adj Thigh Side L
- Adj Thigh Side R
- Adj Tummy
- Adj Upper Abdomen
- Adj Waist
- Adj Waistband Back
- Adj Waistband Front
- Adj Waistband Left
- Adj Waistband Right
- Skirt Bigger
- Skirt Flair Bottom
- Skirt Lift Back
- Skirt Lift Front
- Skirt Longer Train
- Skirt Longer
- Skirt Mermaid
- Skirt Shorter
- Skirt Train
- Skirt Wider
- MATS - Iray
- 48 MAT options for the Bodysuit
- 63 MAT options for the Skirt
- Textures Include
- 78 Texture, Metallic, Glossiness, Roughness, Opacity and Normal Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Multi Bodysuit Skirt Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)