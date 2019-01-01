-
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66421Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
Details
Luxe Modern Look for Genesis 8 Female will be your go-to for your fashion, chic, Rock, and glamour renders.
dForce Luxe Modern Look for Genesis 8 Female includes:
- Lip Piercing
- dForce Shirt
- Pants
- Collar
- Button prop
Each button is a parented prop.
There are two styles for Pants (denim and simili Leather)
There are two styles for Button and Piercing (pewter and brass).
Three Styles for Shirt and collar (simili leather, iridescent velvet ans satin).
Morphs for Base Pose for dForce shirt.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Luxe Modern Look for Genesis 8 Female
- Full Outfit
- dForce Shirt
- Expand All
- Pants
- Expand All
- Collar
- Piercing
- Button
- Supported Shapes
- Karyssa 8
- Kaylee 8
- Sakura 8
- Tika 8
- Alexandra 8
- Teen Josie 8
- Teen Raven 8
- Bodybuilder
- Breasts Small
- Bodybuilder Size
- Glutes Size
- Pregnant
- Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
- Material Options
- 3 Collar colors
- 2 Pants materials
- 3 Shirt colors
- 2 metal shaders for the piercing
- Textures Include
- 27 Textures albedo, Roughness, and Normal(4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer