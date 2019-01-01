Loading...
dForce Luxe Modern Look for Genesis 8 Female

  • $21.95
    • $21.95
    SKU:66421
    Artist:
    Nathy
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Luxe Modern Look for Genesis 8 Female will be your go-to for your fashion, chic, Rock, and glamour renders.

    dForce Luxe Modern Look for Genesis 8 Female includes:

    • Lip Piercing
    • dForce Shirt
    • Pants
    • Collar
    • Button prop

    Each button is a parented prop.

    There are two styles for Pants (denim and simili Leather)

    There are two styles for Button and Piercing (pewter and brass).

    Three Styles for Shirt and collar (simili leather, iridescent velvet ans satin).

    Morphs for Base Pose for dForce shirt.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Luxe Modern Look for Genesis 8 Female
      • Full Outfit
      • dForce Shirt
      • Pants
      • Collar
      • Piercing
      • Button
    • Supported Shapes
      • Karyssa 8
      • Kaylee 8
      • Sakura 8
      • Tika 8
      • Alexandra 8
      • Teen Josie 8
      • Teen Raven 8
      • Bodybuilder
      • Breasts Small
      • Bodybuilder Size
      • Glutes Size
      • Pregnant
      • Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
    • Material Options
      • 3 Collar colors
      • 2 Pants materials
      • 3 Shirt colors
      • 2 metal shaders for the piercing
    • Textures Include
      • 27 Textures albedo, Roughness, and Normal(4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

