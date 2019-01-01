Luxe Modern Look for Genesis 8 Female will be your go-to for your fashion, chic, Rock, and glamour renders.

dForce Luxe Modern Look for Genesis 8 Female includes:

Lip Piercing

dForce Shirt

Pants

Collar

Button prop

Each button is a parented prop.

There are two styles for Pants (denim and simili Leather)

There are two styles for Button and Piercing (pewter and brass).

Three Styles for Shirt and collar (simili leather, iridescent velvet ans satin).

Morphs for Base Pose for dForce shirt.