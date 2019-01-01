-
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:dForce Hair, DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
Look no further for your moderate-length textured and flowing hair for Genesis 8 characters!
dForce Greyson Hair is a morphing dForce strand hair model of a textured chin-length hairstyle. Morph dial sliders help fit your figure poses beyond the 12 sample hair presets provided. The dForce hair is grown on a skull cap which is fitted for Genesis 8 Male(s) & Female(s) (.DUF) and auto-follows most character head shapes.
Iray and 3Delight diffuse color presets are included. You can modify the tints by changing the diffuse color of the hair.
Characters, clothing, and environment not included. Please see notes below for "Additional Products used in Promo Images."
What's Included and Features
- dForce Greyson Hair For Genesis 8 Male (.DUF)
- dForce strands grown on scalp "skull cap"
- dForce Greyson Hair For Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- dForce strands grown on scalp "skull cap"
- Auto-follows most character head shapes
- Head Skull Cap Fit & Adjust:
- Adjust Hairline
- Adjust Hairline Height
- Ears - FwdBack, Height, Width
- Expand All
- Neck - Height, InOut, Width
- Temple1, Temple2, Temple3, Temple4, Temple5, Temple6
- dForce Strands Style & Movement:
- Back
- Forward
- Left
- Right
- Long
- Short
- Short Back
- Curls
- Drape
- Nape In Left/Right
- Nape In Left/Right 2
- 8 Sample Poses
- 4 Sample Length Presets
- Diffuse Material Options:
- Black1, Black2, Black3
- Blonde1, Blonde2, Blonde3, Blonde4
- Blue1, Blue2
- BlueGreen
- Brown1, Brown2, Brown3, Brown4
- Green1, Green2
- Grey
- Orange1, Orange2, Orange3, Orange4
- Pink1, Pink2
- Purple1, Purple2
- Red1, Red2
- Silver
- White1, White2
- dForce Presets:
- Preview Hairs Off
- Preview Hairs On
- Preview Render On
- Stiffness 1Low
- Stiffness 2Mid (default)
- Stiffness 3Higher
- Simulate Single Frame
- Simulate Timeline
- Textures Include:
- 12 Skull Cap Texture & Transparency Maps (1024 x 1024)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- dForce Greyson Hair consists of dForce strands grown on scalp "skull cap"
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- dForce Greyson Hair For Genesis 8 Male (.DUF)