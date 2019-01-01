dForce Greyson Hair for Genesis 8

Look no further for your moderate-length textured and flowing hair for Genesis 8 characters!

dForce Greyson Hair is a morphing dForce strand hair model of a textured chin-length hairstyle. Morph dial sliders help fit your figure poses beyond the 12 sample hair presets provided. The dForce hair is grown on a skull cap which is fitted for Genesis 8 Male(s) & Female(s) (.DUF) and auto-follows most character head shapes.

Iray and 3Delight diffuse color presets are included. You can modify the tints by changing the diffuse color of the hair.

Characters, clothing, and environment not included. Please see notes below for "Additional Products used in Promo Images."