Duchess Hair is a classic and elegant style with the front pulled back into a tail and the back hanging free. It uses Daz’s dForce Hair to give a highly realistic and versatile drape-able hair style with every hair individually rendered giving unprecedented realism!

dForce Duchess Hair for Genesis 8 Female comes with a range of styling presets to drape the hair in front of, behind or around the shoulders and with a choice of lengths and curls. Once the hair has been simulated there are tons of options to explore, including 25 realistic hair colors, all of which feature a blend of tones to give a highly realistic result. All colors have the shine set appropriately, but there are 4 shine presets which you can use depending on your scene lighting and preference. There are various options for stray hairs and you can change the length and swing of the hair after draping for even more variety and control.

Perfectly suited to contemporary, historic, fantasy and science fiction scenes, Duchess Hair will bring an extra touch of elegance and realism to your renders.