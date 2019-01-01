-
-
-
Details
Duchess Hair is a classic and elegant style with the front pulled back into a tail and the back hanging free. It uses Daz’s dForce Hair to give a highly realistic and versatile drape-able hair style with every hair individually rendered giving unprecedented realism!
dForce Duchess Hair for Genesis 8 Female comes with a range of styling presets to drape the hair in front of, behind or around the shoulders and with a choice of lengths and curls. Once the hair has been simulated there are tons of options to explore, including 25 realistic hair colors, all of which feature a blend of tones to give a highly realistic result. All colors have the shine set appropriately, but there are 4 shine presets which you can use depending on your scene lighting and preference. There are various options for stray hairs and you can change the length and swing of the hair after draping for even more variety and control.
Perfectly suited to contemporary, historic, fantasy and science fiction scenes, Duchess Hair will bring an extra touch of elegance and realism to your renders.
What's Included and Features
- Duchess Hair for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- 9 Pre-Drape Shape Presets
- Default (hanging straight down at the back)
- Around Shoulders
- Back Short
- Back Spread
- Before Both Shoulders
- Before Left Shoulder
- Before Right Shoulder
- Before Shoulders Mid-Length
- Before Shoulders Short
- 30 Morph Dials
- Back Around Shoulders
- Back Curls Loose
- Back Curls Tight
- Back Hair All Swing Left
- Back Hair All Swing Right
- Back Hair Centre Swing Left/Right
- Back Hair Left Swing Left/Right
- Back Hair Right Swing Left/Right
- Back Hair Short
- Back Hair Spread
- Before Left Shoulder
- Before Left Shoulder Short
- Before Right Shoulder
- Before Right Shoulder Short
- Front Hair Volume
- Front Strays Volume
- Sides Close to Head
- Sides Forward/Back
- Sides Left/Right
- Sides Tendrils
- Tail Curls Loose
- Tail Curls Tight
- Tail Short
- Tail Spread
- Tail Swing Left/Right
- 25 Colors each featuring a blend of natural tones
- Black
- Dark Grey
- Steel Grey
- Silver
- White
- Ash Blonde
- Pale Blonde
- Dark Roots
- Pale Gold
- Natural Blonde
- Mid Blonde
- Gold
- Dark Blonde
- SunBleached
- Light Brown
- Natural Brown
- Rich Brown
- Dark Brown
- Deep Red
- RedHead
- Natural Red
- Lightened Red
- Bright Red
- Ginger
- Strawberry
- 4 Shine Presets
- Shine Soft / Less / More / Most
- 10 Hair Band Colors
- Black
- Grey
- White
- Red
- Gold
- Green
- Blue
- Pink
- Silver
- Gold
- 21 Post-Drape Hair Adjustment Presets
- Hair Length Full / Shorter1 / Shorter2 /Shorter3
- Back Strays None / Less / More / Most
- Top Strays Density 1/2/3/Off
- Side Strays Density 1/2/3/Off
- Hair Strands Blended / Partial Blend / Separate
- Hairline Default / High
- 3 Hair Preview Options
- Guides only (fastest display)
- Hair Preview No Iray (shows individual hairs in preview but not in Iray render Preview)
- Hair Preview With Iray (full preview including Iray but slowest to respond in preview)
- 2 Presets for Simulation
- Current Frame Simulation
- Animation Simulation
- Auto-Fits to most normal head shapes (promos feature a range of characters)
- Textures Include
- 37 texture maps for diffuse colors, hair density and scalp transmap 512 x 512 up to 4000 x 4000
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: