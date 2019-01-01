Loading...
dForce Despair for Genesis 8 Female(s)

dForce Despair for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $19.95
    • dForce Despair for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Ravenhair, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $19.95
    SKU:62543
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Ravenhair
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • dForce Despair for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Ravenhair, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Despair for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Ravenhair, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Despair for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Ravenhair, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Despair for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Ravenhair, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Despair for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Ravenhair, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:62543
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Ravenhair
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Beautiful Post Apocalyptic oriented set for Genesis 8 Female that has a shirt, jacket, shorts, leggins, shoes, gloves, scarf, carrying bag, belt and a walking stick.

    Add-ons for this product.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Despair for Genesis 8 Female(s) :(DUF):
    • 12 clothing and prop items:
      • dForce Shorts
      • dForce Shirt
      • dForce Jacket
      • dForce Scarf
      • Gloves
      • Shoes
      • Carrying Bag
      • Belt
      • Leggins
      • Walking Stick
      • Walking Stick Left
      • Walking Stick Right
    • Morphs Included:
      • Short
        • Adj Waist
        • Adj Buttocks
        • Adj Hips
      • Jacket
        • Front L
        • Front R
        • Back L
        • Back R
        • Move Front
        • Move Back
        • Side L
        • Side R
        • Bottom Flare
        • Open L
        • Open R
        • Plus adjustment morphs
      • Shirt
        • Left Forearm Adj
        • Right Forearm Adj
        • Left Shoulder Adj
        • Right Shoulder Adj
        • Left Collar Adj
        • Right Collar Adj
        • Adj Up Torso
        • Adj Waist
      • Belt
        • Adj Waist
        • Adj Hips
      • Carrying Bag
        • Side Left
        • Adj Up Torso
        • Right Collar Adj
      • Gloves
        • Left Forearm Adj
        • Right Forearm Adj
      • Scarf
        • Adj neck
        • Adj Up Torso
      • Leggins
        • Left Shin Adj
        • Right Shin Adj
      • Shoues
        • Left Shin Adj
        • Right Shin Adj
    • dForce compatible
    • Choice of loading the whole outfit
    • 2 hand poses
    • 2 zero hand poses
    • 3 simulation settings
    • Simulation instructions
    • Textures Include:
      • 18Textures, Normal, Displacement Maps (Up to 3000 x 3000)
    • DAZ Studio Material Presets for 3Delight (.DUF)
    • DAZ Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.