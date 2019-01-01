-
SKU:62543Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
Beautiful Post Apocalyptic oriented set for Genesis 8 Female that has a shirt, jacket, shorts, leggins, shoes, gloves, scarf, carrying bag, belt and a walking stick.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Despair for Genesis 8 Female(s) :(DUF):
- 12 clothing and prop items:
- dForce Shorts
- dForce Shirt
- dForce Jacket
- dForce Scarf
- Gloves
- Shoes
- Carrying Bag
- Belt
- Leggins
- Walking Stick
- Walking Stick Left
- Walking Stick Right
- Morphs Included:
- Short
- Adj Waist
- Adj Buttocks
- Adj Hips
- Jacket
- Front L
- Front R
- Back L
- Back R
- Move Front
- Move Back
- Side L
- Side R
- Bottom Flare
- Open L
- Open R
- Plus adjustment morphs
- Shirt
- Left Forearm Adj
- Right Forearm Adj
- Left Shoulder Adj
- Right Shoulder Adj
- Left Collar Adj
- Right Collar Adj
- Adj Up Torso
- Adj Waist
- Belt
- Adj Waist
- Adj Hips
- Carrying Bag
- Side Left
- Adj Up Torso
- Right Collar Adj
- Gloves
- Left Forearm Adj
- Right Forearm Adj
- Scarf
- Adj neck
- Adj Up Torso
- Leggins
- Left Shin Adj
- Right Shin Adj
- Shoues
- Left Shin Adj
- Right Shin Adj
- dForce compatible
- Choice of loading the whole outfit
- 2 hand poses
- 2 zero hand poses
- 3 simulation settings
- Simulation instructions
- Textures Include:
- 18Textures, Normal, Displacement Maps (Up to 3000 x 3000)
- DAZ Studio Material Presets for 3Delight (.DUF)
- DAZ Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer