Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female Compatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
Time to snuggle up in a cozy pair of kitty pajamas and relax!
Cozy Kitty PJ for Genesis 8 Female is your new favorite dForce ready clothing set. Just apply the clothing to your favorite Genesis 8 Female figure, select the material preset and pose you want, and click on the simulate button in the Simulation tab, and then render your scene with one of 8 beautiful Iray materials.
With no fuss, no muss, and no bad hair days, your Cozy Kitty Pajama Set will keep your Genesis 8 Female warm and comfy all night long.
Outfit comes with a comfortable scooped-neckline cotton suit, cuffed wrists and ankles, with a fluffy kitty ears hat and oh-so-pawsome slippers, plus array of playful colors from pink and light blue plaids, lavender polka dots, pretty yellow duck, hearts and florals and cherries and skulls!
Your Genesis 8 Female will love the luxurious softness of her Cozy Kitty PJs.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Cozy Kitty PJ for Genesis 8 Female
- Cozy Kitty Full Outfit
- Cozy Kitty Hat
- Cozy Kitty Slippers
- Cozy Kitty Suit
- Material Options
- 8 hat patterns
- 8 full suit patterns
- 8 slipper patterns
- 1 Feet Pose Reset
- Textures Include
- 47 Texture Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (2500 x 2500 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
