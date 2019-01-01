dForce Cozy Kitty PJ for Genesis 8 Female

Time to snuggle up in a cozy pair of kitty pajamas and relax!

Cozy Kitty PJ for Genesis 8 Female is your new favorite dForce ready clothing set. Just apply the clothing to your favorite Genesis 8 Female figure, select the material preset and pose you want, and click on the simulate button in the Simulation tab, and then render your scene with one of 8 beautiful Iray materials.

With no fuss, no muss, and no bad hair days, your Cozy Kitty Pajama Set will keep your Genesis 8 Female warm and comfy all night long.

Outfit comes with a comfortable scooped-neckline cotton suit, cuffed wrists and ankles, with a fluffy kitty ears hat and oh-so-pawsome slippers, plus array of playful colors from pink and light blue plaids, lavender polka dots, pretty yellow duck, hearts and florals and cherries and skulls!

Your Genesis 8 Female will love the luxurious softness of her Cozy Kitty PJs.